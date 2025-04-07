High School Student’s Dad Gets Her A Job Shadowing At His Company, But The Lady She Was Following Had No Idea She Was The Boss’s Daughter

Some schools have graduation requirements that take place outside the classroom, such as job shadowing or community service.

In today’s story, one student shares that she had to do a “work study” day, and her dad helped her out by finding a person for her to shadow at his company.

The person she was shadowing had no idea she was the CEO’s daughter, and it really came back to bite her!

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I’m not a client here, lady. As a high schooler, my school made you do a “work study” day. Super mandatory. I thought I could do a work “study” at the job I already had (vet’s office), but found out the day before that that wasn’t allowed. Luckily my dad was able to get me into a shadowing position at some branch of his company.

It sounds like a horrible experience.

I show up and am put into the care of Veronica, the program director. I’m supposed to shadow her working for the adult community outreach program (homeless services, healthcare services, mental health services, the works). Veronica is immediately very irritated she has to “babysit” me. Tells me to go clean the bathroom and shower (no, and they are used by the shelter residents so DOUBLE NO), leaves me with a questionably safe male client in the lobby (mostly wanted to talk about the Order of the Black Sun, thankfully), and insults my intelligence. She also makes me sit in on a case-worker’s counseling session with a client, where I get to hear the riveting story of how he jumped a fence and broke an appendage, and I was basically treated like garbage the entire time. I couldn’t figure out why until I asked her to sign my form saying I put up with all this stuff.

Veronica didn’t understand why she was there.

V: Sure, sure. Take it back to school for your little skills program. I don’t know why you kids in (youth program name) shadow here, you’re all on drugs. Oh man. She thinks I’m shadowing here as a client of the youth version of this program. As I stand there, dumbfounded, holding my form and pencil out, she glances out the office window as a car pulls up.

Veronica really didn’t know who she was talking to.

V: Oh great, why’s he here? Me: Who? V: Sean, the CEO. He’s always on my butt about something or another. Sean is my dad.

She just let Veronica keep talking.

I let her drone on and insult my dad alongside all of their youth clients who I’m feeling really freaking sorry for. And I wait until my dad walks past reception and is walking towards her office. Me: HI DAD!!! I run up and give him a hug. Dad: Hi, kiddo.

Veronica realizes her mistake.

I turn around to face Veronica with the biggest grin on my face and watch her go ghost-white. Dad: Did you have fun today? Me: Uh-huh. My dad thanks Veronica for letting me shadow her and we go to the car.

She told her dad everything.

I immediately go full tattle-tale mode like a freaking four year old. Because holy hell woman, the kids from the program are shadowing you because they want to chose a career path to help others like themselves. And you treat them like that? What the heck?!?! Veronica works at a hotel now.

I guess it’s a good thing she saw Veronica’s true colors so she could tell her dad what she’s really like. She didn’t deserve to work there.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Justice was definitely served!

Someone who works in a shelter weighs in.

I think the tattle-tale mode was justified as well.

She helped a lot of people by getting that woman fired.

It’s almost like she was a spy.

And thank goodness the other kids were saved from her fate.

