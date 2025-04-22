His Boss Wanted To Speed Up Their Work, But The Checks And Balances He Removed Got Him In Hot Water With The Top Brass

There is a big difference between wanting things done efficiently and wanting them done incorrectly to save time.

This story falls under the latter category.

See how this worker got the company to see his boss’s bad management.

My Boss Wanted ‘Efficiency’—So I Gave Him Just That!

I’ve been working in my field for a while, and I’ve always taken pride in doing a thorough, reliable job. I’m a high performer and had a solid track record with my previous bosses, who valued quality and consistency. But then Eric became our new boss, and things took a hard turn.

So many things changed for the worse.

Eric was all about efficiency. He came from a startup environment where things didn’t need to be perfect, just right AND fast! He wanted things done fast—even if it meant cutting corners. He didn’t care about the quality of our work; he just wanted it done now. Nuances, quality checks, and double-checking went right out the window. Then, he decided to implement a “Time Tracking and Output” policy. This meant logging every task we worked on with specific time limits. Anything taking longer than his arbitrary limits was flagged, and we’d have to explain ourselves in weekly “efficiency reviews.” Essentially, the new rule was: don’t need to do it completely right—just do it fast. I tried explaining to him that rushing through things would lead to mistakes, but Eric insisted this would “maximize productivity.” Frustrated but willing to play by his rules, I decided I’d give him exactly what he asked for. If Eric wanted speed, I’d deliver speed. I stopped double-checking everything. Tasks that normally took an hour to review and refine, I was now completing in 15 minutes, barely glancing at them. Documents that required analysis? I’d throw some data together and call it a day. Anything that usually got a thorough review now only got a quick, single pass—tops.

Now the proof is in the pudding.

Naturally, errors began cropping up. Typos, incorrect numbers, misplaced data, bad presentations—mistakes were popping up everywhere. But technically, I was working exactly within Eric’s time limits. Eric was thrilled with how much faster I was working and started bragging in meetings about how “efficient” our team had become. Then the clients started to notice. One of our biggest accounts found a major error in a document I’d whipped together at record speed. That led to an awkward phone call with Eric. More issues came up, and after about two weeks of “optimized efficiency,” I got called into his office with his boss. Eric, visibly irritated, asked me why the quality of my work had taken such a nosedive. I calmly explained that I was meeting all of his time limits, exactly as instructed. I told him that quality work requires time, which I simply didn’t have under his new policy. Eric sat there in silence, realizing his policy had backfired. His boss stared at him, completely stunned and red in the face. After an awkward pause, Eric muttered about “re-evaluating” the time limits on tasks. The “efficiency” policy quietly disappeared soon after. Now, I’m back to doing my job properly. Eric’s under performance review and his boss is closely involved with all our operations, especially with big clients. Why reinvent the wheel when things are working fine? And why try to rein in the high performers to stamp your authority?

