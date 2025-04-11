His Cousin Wanted A Recommendation About What Printer To Buy, But When It Arrived He Was Very Disappointed

It can be hard to be considered the family expect in a certain area, because that also involves certain expectations and pressure.

For example, in today’s story, one man is considered the family expert when it comes to computers.

This led to his cousin asking him for a recommendation for a new printer, but his cousin doesn’t like the printer he recommended.

Now the computer expert is partly blaming himself.

Let’s read the whole story to see what the fuss is all about.

AITA for recommending a device that didn’t satisfy my cousin? Recently one of my cousins asked me whether I can recommend them a good printer since they had troubles with the old one. I guess I’m kind of a “computer guy” in our family since I’m graduating in computer science in near future. Anyways I asked him what kind of printer does he want, monochromatic, inkjet, laser with doubled sided printing option, resolution, a capability of wireless connection etc. He said, just ‘a black and white laser printer, and a wireless connection would be nice’ so I found few printers and sent them to him.

He decided on a printer but was disappointed when it arrived.

He picked one and bought it right away. When the printer arrived he was shocked it doesn’t contain a built in scanner. They didn’t have that in their previous device either. They are kind of mad at me now because they thought it’s kind of obvious.

He does feel like it’s partly his fault.

I mean I get that I should probably ask additional questions about that built in scanner – I get that some people think of a ‘printer’ as a printer and a scanner in one device – however it’s not entirely my fault too. Its a double side communication error and it shouldn’t be my fault only. We can probably return it and get a 2 in 1 device but it’s gonna take another week and they wanted it asap. What do you think?

The cousin never mentioned that he wanted a scanner.

When they sent the cousin some options, the cousin could’ve done his own research to see if the printer he picked had the features he wanted.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

There was no way for him to read his cousin’s mind.

His cousin is the one who messed up.

It’s not that hard to read a product description.

This non-tech person knows that not all printers are also scanners.

The cousin was really lazy.

It’s his cousin’s fault not his.

Do your own research, sir.

