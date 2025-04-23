His Department Was Super Successful, But When A New Supervisor Turned Things Upside Down, Everyone Was Happy To Get Fired

Nothing messes up a business like an egotistical boss.

The upside is that they never have foresight about their faults.

See the satisfying results of egotism and nepotism in this story.

You’re the boss? Ok, you’re the boss

I was working from home with a team of about 20 people in my department. To summarize our job was monitor credit cards. We worked pretty independently and efficiently, so the company promoted the entire department and tripled our pay. With this they emphasized that we should be more independent, take more responsibility and all that. Everyone was super ok with it.

But a storm was soon brewing.

But then, six months later, there was a change in management; the manager took a job at another bank and our supervisor was fired for doing the deed on company grounds. The new manager was pretty competent and as far as I know she’s still in the position. The problem was the new supervisor to our department, AKA best friend of new manager. He came into the job knowing absolutely zero about what we did and immediately wanted to demand results, so he would demand results in the wrong places. Always asking for overtime even when we didn’t need it, complaining about how we didn’t use “formal language” on the group chat and so on. He learned early that I was supposed to take his job before he came along. My old supervisor was training me to take his job because he was about to leave anyway. And everyone on my team came to me when they needed something, be it help with a demand or advice on something work related. He asked me to hop on a call with him and reminded me he was the boss. He told me if anyone asked me for something to tell them to go to him. I said ok.

Then the boss’s arrogance worked against him.

This backfired very quickly, since he didn’t know anything about what we did, he didn’t know how to help all the people coming to him. After a few days the stopped asking him since he could never help and came back to me again. Then again he told me to hop in a call with him and his new strategy was to whenever someone asked him something, he would then asked me so he could tell them. Again I said ok.

After a month of this our production was at the lowest it had been in 3 years, but he was happy since everyone was going to him and getting albeit longer responses. So he had to look somewhere else to cause intrigue. He started to bicker on when people took their breaks. Our journey was 8 hours a day with 3 breaks, 2 10 minute breaks and an hour break. Everyone had their time to go to these breaks, but since it didn’t impact our job in the slightest, everyone just went when it was most convenient for them. All my colleagues started complaining to me the was working his tail off for this until it came my time. He went on a 10 minute rant on why I shouldn’t take my one hour break 30 minutes before I was supposed to. I told him I was too tired to make dinner and I had to take my break 30 minutes early otherwise it would be closed. He said I needed to go own personal time. I said okay.

So they all followed boss’s orders.

But what he said gave me an idea for me to go on my own personal time. As per company code, beside those 1 hour and 20 minutes of break, you have up to 1 hour of personal break per day, in which you can take whenever you need for whichever personal reason. I told my colleagues this. And everyday, one hour before my one hour break I would take one hour of personal break to go to the bakery and buy my lunch. My colleagues would do similar things that they needed to do during the time they were used to take their breaks. Well, 2 months later the entire department was terminated since we weren’t bringing enough revenue to the company. Unfortunately this supervisor wasn’t let go until last week and the department he took over also was terminated. Everyone quickly found jobs of similar paying wages and no one was sad to be fired. We were actually pretty happy, a few even resigned before the ship sank.

