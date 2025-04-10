His Ex-Girlfriend Wants To Bring Her New Boyfriend To His House To Get Her Things, But He Won’t Allow Him In His House

If you have to move things out of your ex’s house, do everyone a favor and DO NOT bring your brand new significant other.

Call a friend, or your mom, or your dad.

Heck, pay a stranger $50 to help you out.

There, I’ve said what I had to say…

Check out this story from Reddit and see if you think this guy is being unreasonable.

AITA for saying my exGF can’t bring her new BF to my home? “My now ex-GF and I broke up at the end of December 2024 after 2 years together. She removed most of her stuff from my place minus 2 big items. A small Ikea desk and a Herman Miller desk chair.

Get this stuff outta here!

The other day I asked her when she’s going to come get this stuff. She said she can come by this weekend and I said ok. I asked her if she’ll be bringing one of her sisters to help move it. She said no but she’ll be bringing her new BF.

Not gonna happen!

I told her there’s no way in hell she’s bringing another man to my house. If anything, I’ll help her move this stuff into her car and he can help her remove them back at her place, but he’s not stepping anywhere near my house. AITA?”

It’s his house, so it seems reasonable for him to set the rules.

Here what folks had to say on Reddit.

Sorry dude, this house has a DO NOT ENTER sign on the door!

