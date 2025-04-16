His Family Wants Him To Let His Sister Live With Him, But He Doesn’t Want To Share An Apartment With Her

Being a “good sibling” sometimes means sacrificing your wants for the good of your family.

This man is being pressured by his family to let his sister live with him because his sister can’t afford her own place in the city where she works.

But he wants his own space and privacy. Should he compromise this for the sake of his sister?

Check out the full story below.

Sister + parents asking me to live with my sister – I don’t want to. AITAH? Both my sister (25) and I (29M) live in the same city. I earn way more than my sister, so I’ve been looking to rent a studio unit in a luxury building in the city.

This man’s sister can’t afford a nice place in the city.

Meanwhile, my sister’s budget is much lower than mine by about more than half. This means she’d typically have to move quite far away from the city so she can find something affordable. Her office is in the city, though.

She wants to live with him in his luxury apartment.

Naturally, she wants to live with me in a 2-bedroom apartment so she can also enjoy the “luxury” apartment. It’s clean, convenient, fun, has amenities, and more. She’s 25, you get the idea. She wouldn’t be able to enjoy that kind of housing situation otherwise.

His parents want him to be a “good brother.”

Now on top of that, my parents are encouraging me to live with her because they think it would make me a “good brother.” There are 2-bedroom units around the same cost as a studio, so financially, it wouldn’t make a difference.

He feels pressured.

But I’m starting to feel the pressure to be a “good brother”. Honestly, AITA for not wanting to live with her? I don’t see why I should give up my privacy and space just so she can have a better living situation. But I get that it would suck for her to live far from work in an old, run-down building.

Choosing privacy and independence between family and potentially a financially smart move – that’s a tough one.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This person offers some useful advice.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Short and simple.

Her housing situation isn’t on you.

The pressure of being a “good sibling” is always hard.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.