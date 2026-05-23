Long Hours and Low Pay Push One Pizza Delivery Driver to Make a Major Life Decision

Burning yourself out for a job that isn’t getting you anywhere can only last so long.

So, what would you do if you were juggling school and work nonstop, barely sleeping, and still not making enough to make it worth it? Would you push through it and hope it pays off? Or would you finally walk away and put yourself first?

In the following story, one pizza delivery driver finds herself in this predicament and puts in her notice. Here’s what happened.

I gave my manager my two weeks notice at the end of the night. I’m finally free. So it turns out that pizza delivery isn’t as glamorous as it sounds. Sure, you make more than minimum wage after tips, but it all goes into your car so you can keep working a bad job, causing you to save only $2000 after seven months. And on top of this, imagine you have school every day from 7:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the afternoon. Then you work from 6:00 to 10:00.

The work is really affecting her school.

So how’s that history paper coming? Oh, right, gotta go to work. Might fail the class even though you know the material. Nice. How about your morning classes working with mills and lathes? Yeah, if you fall asleep right now, you. will. die. That, and all your parts are out of tolerance because you’re trying to make them on 4 hours of sleep after you try to write something coherent for History. Might have to retake those classes next semester if all your parts are bad. I had had enough. I stepped back, took an objective look at my situation, and said: “This job is just not worth it.”

It also interferes with her sleep.

OH!! One more thing!! After you try to make it to work on time, and school on time, and just get through both of them, you get to have a fleeting dream of what a social life is before you collapse into unconsciousness. I’m not even going to call it sleep at this point. Because, you know, when you’re not working, you’re at school, and vice versa. Since the semester started, I haven’t had a full day off (except for Thanksgiving) the entire time. Turns out, four months of nonstop school and work can really wear a person out. But now, no matter the outcome of my classes (which I don’t have very high hopes for right now), I know that I’ll have some freedom back. Heck, I can sleep in until sunrise like a madman. I can have two days a week to rest, living like a king.

Ultimately, she just wants her sanity back.

I can be a person again. I don’t have to deal with creepy guys in hotels who I’m pretty sure wanted to get close to me. I don’t have to be “grateful” for your $0.50 tip. I don’t have to deal with people who assume I’m out to get them because the last guy kept my pen. I can have my sanity back. I think it may have run a bit far, but I can have the time to find it again. I can find another cruddy minimum wage job if I need to, but no matter where I go, I bet I can solve any issue (let me rephrase that: “issue”) they have without having to drive around for another half hour.

One day, she wants a good job that pays better.

Forget pizza delivery! Forget Domino’s! Forget the expectation of “If you aren’t working while you’re in school, you’re doing it wrong.” I just want to focus on school, get my degree, get a job that isn’t terrible, and make more than what I do now.

She just has to make it another two weeks.

By the way, I got my paycheck today. It was $161 and change, because we depend on tips for income, and no one ever really tips because this is a poor little city in a poor little state, and forget everyone. But I can let it all go now, because in two weeks, I’ll be free. And then I’ll order brownies at 1:58 am to be a passive-aggressive because who wants brownies at 2 in the morning. Ha.

Wow. It’s hard not to feel bad for her.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about his current situation.

This person feels her on the tips.

Here’s someone in a similar situation.

Good point.

Yet another person who relates to his situation.

She deserves the freedom.