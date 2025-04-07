His Girlfriend Invited His Parents To His Birthday Party Against His Wishes, But She Never Imagined He’d Break Things Off

Man, take a hint, lady…

AITA for ghosting my GF after she invited my abusive parents to my birthday? “I (27M) have been no contact with my parents since I was 18 because they abused me. I never mention them and have made it very clear that I don’t want them in my life. My GF (25F) and I were dating for six months, and she would always ask about my family. I kept telling her that I wasn’t comfortable discussing it, and she should respect that.

Now, I do not celebrate birthdays. It just isn’t something I enjoy doing. Last month, though, my GF organized a surprise birthday party for me. I figured it was just going to be the two of us, but when I showed up, there were tons of random co-workers I only occasionally speak with. That already angered me, but I dismissed it.

Then she dropped the bombshell she had called my parents and invited them. I totally shut down at that point. I was furious, but I didn’t make a scene. I just went along with it and left as soon as I could.

Two weeks after, I ghosted her and dumped her. No explanation, no closure just blocked her everywhere. She ignored my boundaries and disrespected something I had made clear was a hard no. I don’t think she deserved any explanation after that. AITA?”

