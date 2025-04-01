His Girlfriend Wants Him To Come To Her Baby Shower, But Since The Baby Isn’t His He Doesn’t Want To Go

Sometimes it is okay to say no to things you don’t feel comfortable doing, but this story is a lot more complicated than that!

This guy doesn’t want to go to his girlfriend’s baby shower, but she wants him to go.

Should he go even though he thinks it will be weird?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for Refusing to Show Up to my Girlfriend’s Baby Shower My girlfriend (27) is pregnant (not my (29) baby). We started dating earlier in her pregnancy. To be clear I am excited to be around for this baby. The father is also excited.

They had already decided on everyone being involved with the baby…

We met and are the same page for co-parenting. I actually like the guy. The father is also invited to as he is being celebrated along with my girlfriend. Personally, I am uncomfortable attending despite my girlfriend wishing I would be there. This event would be the first time I would be meeting her parents and majority of her friends.

Things got slightly rough!

I have met a few. I feel nervous though since it should be an celebration for both the parents to be. His friends will be attending and his family. I planned on arriving early to help set-up and leave my gifts. I got one for my girlfriend, the dad to be, and something for the baby. I also hired a photographer.

Everyone has different opinions!

According to my friends that I told how I feel anxious about the event, they say that I am being unreasonable and that if I loved my girlfriend I would be there for her. I do love her, but I also want to take care of myself. Is that being selfish?

I can understand how he feels awkward being there to celebrate when he’s not the dad, but he is his girlfriend’s guest. If she wants him to be there, he should probably go.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

Sounds like an awkward baby shower!

