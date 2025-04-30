His Kid Is Terrified Of A Garden Gnome, So He Removes The Threat While Creating A New One

Young children are afraid of the weirdest things and it’s hard to see them upset, however irrational it may be.

AITA for hiding my neighbor’s garden gnome cause it was scaring my son?

My neighbor Cindy has a large front garden. She grows flowers and some produce. Sometimes she comes over with extras which is nice. She also has a “gnome village” in her garden, those tacky garden gnomes you see in lawn and garden stores that you can paint or what not.

Recently Cindy got a new gnome. For whatever reason my five year old son has developed a fear of this particular gnome. I’m not sure why and yes I have asked him why. I’m sure he’s seen something scary on Youtube or something. The gnome is just a normal gnome with like a gardening hoe and a basket of flowers. I decided to talk to Cindy, explained the problem and asked if she would move the gnome to the back garden or behind the bushes on her patio. Cindy refused! I wasn’t asking for much! A few days ago my son was outside playing and his ball rolled into Cindy’s yard. He refused to go get it, crying and begging me to get the ball.

I got the ball and moved the gnome behind some flower bushes. My plan was to move it back once my son stopped playing.

Cindy came out to water the garden, noticed the gnome was gone and demanded to know where it was. She even threaten to call the police on me! Over a gnome! After I gave her back the gnome, Cindy told me not to come on her property again! I told my wife what happened and while she thinks Cindy overacted, she also thinks I shouldn’t have taken the gnome. She says our son will get over his fear in time or he’ll just have to play in the back. I think our son has a right to play in his own front yard without being scared of a gnome. AITA?

