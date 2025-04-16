His Landlord Tried To Charge Him $100 For Late Rent Due To A System Error, So This Tenant Decided To Hold On To His Payment As Long As Possible

Simple bank errors can have major effects on people.

This man was charged $100 for a late rent payment, but the lateness was caused by a bank system error.

He wanted to avoid the fee, but if he couldn’t, he was in no rush to pay.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Landlord insists on charging me a $100 late fee? Okay, I’ll hold my rent payment as long as possible then. It looks like my bank returned my rent payment to me. I submitted it to my landlord last Friday. I called the leasing office about this. It turns out this hasn’t appeared in their system yet.

This man tried to rectify his rent payment error immediately.

It shows I have a zero balance. So, I offered to bring in a money order immediately after our call so they could still receive their payment in anticipation of the ACH Return; therefore, they still receive the funds today in either case.

He was being asked to include a late payment of $100.

However, they told me to include an extra $100 because the system will classify the payment as late. Nope. Nevermind.

He decided to hold on to the money longer when charged a late fee.

You’re deciding to charge me a $100 late fee. So, I’m taking full advantage of it being “late.” I will no longer be coming in to pay today. I told them that. They can expect the rent on the “pay by” date of the notice they file this month.

That fee doesn’t sound fair.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person shares their honest opinion.

Never says sorry, advises this person.

Here’s a valid point from this user.

This person gives more helpful advice.

Finally, don’t bounce your checks.

If you’re telling me my payment will be considered late, then I’ll make sure it is late.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.