His Mother Believed Control Was More Important Than Fairness, So He Had To Decide Whether To Obey Or Push Back

AITA for leaving home when told not to? So a little backstory — my mom (60F) is mad at me (18M) for wanting to go out. My friends and I made plans to go to a theme park a week ago.

I asked my mom for permission, and she said I could go if I went to church (she’s very religious). I agreed.

But then she changed her mind.

Come the day before the theme park, she’s getting mad and saying I’m not going anywhere because I don’t deserve it.

Mind you, I’m a straight-A, full-time college student also working 30-hour weeks. When I asked what I did wrong, she simply said, “I didn’t say you did anything wrong, you just don’t get everything you want.”

My friends and other family have told me to just go and that I have to stand up to my mom because she’s not going to stop being controlling. So, Reddit, AITA for wanting to just go anyway?

