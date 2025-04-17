His New Boss Insists That He Tidy His Workstation Before Doing Anything Else, So He Puts All His Tools Away So The Boss Can’t Use Them
When nepotism gets you a job, you might be inclined to work harder to prove yourself.
Unfortunately, some nepo babies think that the world owes them something despite getting an easy in. They also let their power go to their heads.
See how the worker in this story made his own bed.
Boss told me how to organize my tools.
I have been a mechanic for nearly 15 years.
I am the lead tech in my shop and my company just sold recently to a different corporation and with that came a new boss.
He is 22 and the son of one of my older bosses, so everybody suspects a bit of nepotism at play.
And nepo baby has come to play.
The older boss was ruthless and a jerk, and really put a dent in my confidence about being a mechanic so I may hold somewhat of a grudge against the family, but I try to do my best to move on and just do my job.
The new boss and I have had some minor issues already in the 3 months he has been here, but I’m the type of person who can generally put my feelings to the side if the money keeps ending up on my paycheck.
Today, however, that changed.
The new boss takes organization seriously.
I will admit I am not the most organized person. I have ADHD and at 33 years old, am still learning to function without the medicine that I weened off of at 26.
My toolbox is normally cluttered, but I keep all my tools in my area or on top of my box. It’s the system that works for me.
This morning I clocked in and was about to unlock my box when the new boss came up to me and said “You will not be working on cars today until your box is organized.”
I said “My box is organized in the way that it works for me.”
He shot back with “Not good enough for me or the company, I need to be able to find tools when I need them and it needs to look neat and orderly for when corporate comes through.”
All right, nepo baby. It’s on.
I paused for a second and said, “So you are telling me that you need to be able to find MY tools that I have purchased when YOU need to use them? I don’t remember signing that agreement.”
He nodded and muttered something about insubordination and that he would be passing off all the work to the other technician until it was completed to his satisfaction.
I had assumed he was bluffing until 3 cars came in, and all 3 tickets were handed to the other tech.
I don’t have any problem being told to clean up and I would have even done it his way, but I had a problem with his tone and this was messing with my paycheck.
He didn’t exactly organize the toolbox.
So while he was in the back doing tire inventory, I opened the top drawer of my toolbox, spread my arms, and swept every single thing into the drawer that I could.
I repeated for the 2nd and 3rd drawer until the top was clean.
I used the same process for both of my smaller carts until each one could be closed and locked, then I clocked out for lunch.
I am currently sitting in my car in the parking lot eating lunch and browsing job listings while watching him try to open all of my drawers to use my tools, because 3 more cars came in and the other tech can’t handle 6 at a time.
Looking at job listings sounds like a smart move.
