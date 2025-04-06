His Roommates Wanted A Taste Of Living Alone, So They Tried To Kick Him Out Of His Own Home

Living with roommates means learning to share a space, but some requests go beyond common courtesy.

When a married couple asked their roommate to vacate for a full week so they could “play house,” he had to decide if their honeymoon phase was worth his own discomfort.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for not leaving the house for a week that I rent so my roommates can have a staycation Hello, AITA (M30) for not giving my roommates the house to themselves for a week? We are all on the lease, and this is their first time living on their own.

Soon they came to him with an annoying request.

They want me to leave for a full week and stay at their parents’ house so they can have a staycation and enjoy being a married couple living together for the first time without family. Their kids would be at their grandparents.

But he’s not having any of it.

I think it’s unreasonable since I pay rent, but they tell me I’m being selfish. I also don’t really know their parents, and it makes me uncomfortable.

A staycation shouldn’t require someone else’s relocation.

Let’s see what Reddit thought.

This request has “unreasonable” written all over it.

If these roommates want a different living arrangement, they need to buck up and pay for it.

These parents shouldn’t expect their problems to become everyone else’s.

The renter is definitely right to be uncomfortable with this situation.

If they’re so eager for an empty house, they might need to get one of their own.

