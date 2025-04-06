April 6, 2025 at 7:21 am

His Roommates Wanted A Taste Of Living Alone, So They Tried To Kick Him Out Of His Own Home

by Benjamin Cottrell

man in green t-shirt scratching his head

Shutterstock/Reddit

Living with roommates means learning to share a space, but some requests go beyond common courtesy.

When a married couple asked their roommate to vacate for a full week so they could “play house,” he had to decide if their honeymoon phase was worth his own discomfort.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for not leaving the house for a week that I rent so my roommates can have a staycation

Hello, AITA (M30) for not giving my roommates the house to themselves for a week?

We are all on the lease, and this is their first time living on their own.

Soon they came to him with an annoying request.

They want me to leave for a full week and stay at their parents’ house so they can have a staycation and enjoy being a married couple living together for the first time without family.

Their kids would be at their grandparents.

But he’s not having any of it.

I think it’s unreasonable since I pay rent, but they tell me I’m being selfish.

I also don’t really know their parents, and it makes me uncomfortable.

A staycation shouldn’t require someone else’s relocation.

Let’s see what Reddit thought.

This request has “unreasonable” written all over it.

Screenshot 2025 03 21 at 11.04.21 AM His Roommates Wanted A Taste Of Living Alone, So They Tried To Kick Him Out Of His Own Home

If these roommates want a different living arrangement, they need to buck up and pay for it.

Screenshot 2025 03 21 at 11.04.51 AM His Roommates Wanted A Taste Of Living Alone, So They Tried To Kick Him Out Of His Own Home

These parents shouldn’t expect their problems to become everyone else’s.

Screenshot 2025 03 21 at 11.05.54 AM His Roommates Wanted A Taste Of Living Alone, So They Tried To Kick Him Out Of His Own Home

The renter is definitely right to be uncomfortable with this situation.

Screenshot 2025 03 21 at 11.06.34 AM His Roommates Wanted A Taste Of Living Alone, So They Tried To Kick Him Out Of His Own Home

If they’re so eager for an empty house, they might need to get one of their own.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter