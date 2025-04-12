His Sister-In-Law Was Being Dramatic And Not Getting Along With Him, But He Might Have Gone Too Far Uninviting Her A Wedding Dinner

When you are planning your wedding, you want to make sure that your big day is perfect and all about you and your bride.

What would you do if your brother and sister-in-law (plus others in the family) were trying to make it about them as well?

That is what was happening to the groom to be in this story, so he decided that his sister-in-law should not come to one of the wedding events.

Check it out.

AITA for not inviting my pregnant sister in law to my wedding? My partner and I are due to get married soon. My brother David has always been viewed as the favorite in my family, and so is his wife Jill. I on the other hand am always viewed as the problem in my mothers eyes A few years ago, we celebrated my step brothers wedding with our family. David, Jill, my fiancé and I stayed in an apartment and had breakfast together the next morning and all was seemingly great. That was until later that afternoon when I received a call from my mum saying Jill was at her house in tears because I insulted her appearance at the wedding.

I have zero recollection of this but my fiancé was with me the whole night and was adamant that I did not say anything, plus Jill showed no signs of being upset or annoyed with me at any point. I was disappointed that my mum did not ask me and jumped to conclusions that I was in the wrong. I apologized to Jill and that was seemingly the end of it. Our relationship with Dave and Jill has been icy since then and Jill has made no effort to engage with my fiancé on our upcoming wedding at family events. At Christmas, when we were visiting my mum and step dad, Dave and Jill both arrived and announced that they are expecting a baby (first grand kid in the family) and that’s it’s due on our wedding day.

After a few drinks my step dad made a remark that ‘our big day is now about Dave and Jill as well.’ I spoke to my mum about this and she assured me that this wouldn’t be the case and that they would be celebrating us, my step dad disagreed again. Our wedding day is really important to us and our friendships. We have a two day wedding, the first day is a ceremony and a meal in an upmarket restaurant for 30 of our closest friends and immediate family. The next day is a party for all our other friends and extended family. David and Jill are invited to both days but given the long day and that she is due to give birth on the day, we did not have the space to accommodate Jill for the evening meal. She also said she didn’t want to go originally as she doesn’t like that kind of food but has changed her stance since on wanting to attend. My mum has now demanded that we invite Jill to the meal and has been pretty aggressive towards me and my fiancé. We have stated that we don’t have the space (my fiancés close friends and step mum aren’t going) and that we don’t think it’s suitable, the ceremony at the meal is very intimate and we only want our closest friends there.

My mum has now said that they need to be there for Jill in case she goes into labor and so she needs to be at the venue. I should point out that Jill also has family albeit they are a 1 hour flight away, and not all of our family are going to the meal. We are paying for the wedding ourselves too. I just feel like this should be a day to celebrate me and my to be wife but my family have made it clear that they want it to be about Jill, who has made it clear she doesn’t even like us. So, please help, AITA? Thanks! AITAH?

