His Wife Told Him That He Could Not Spend Money To Install A Sim Racing Setup In His Truck, But He Went And Did It Anyway

When you are married, you need to be on the same page when making important decisions, especially when it comes to money.

What would you do if you wanted to splurge and spend some money on your hobby, but your wife said no?

That is what happened to the trucker in this story, so he went behind his wife’s back and did it anyway and now she is upset.

Check it out.

AITA? I splurged and bought me something after my wife told me no. I (38M) and my wife (35M, I’ll just call her Kelly) have been together 9 years married for 5 and we have 2 kids. Recently I’ve been getting into sim racing (mainly Assetto Corsa). For some context I am a long distance trucker working 50+ hour weeks making around $170k a year, I’m usually home on Sundays but that’s not always the case.

Putting family first is important.

When I am home I usually try to do something with the family but since I’ve found this new hobby I’ve been spending more time there. Kelly hasn’t liked it as I am not home much so when I am she wants family time, perfectly understandable. Yet since I can’t race while working, I really don’t have any time except for when I’m home. Within the last year she has wanted a hot tub and a new car, I’ve bought her both since moneys not an issue and they would be nice.

This seems like a good idea.

So, about 2 weeks ago I brought up the idea that since no one ever rides with me in my truck, I could install a sim rig in the passenger seat. I’ve seen it done before and thought it would be the best of both worlds as I could race when not driving and when home we could have family time. She immediately shot down the idea saying its “Just gonna be a huge waste of money”.

Going behind your spouses back is never ok.

So, without her knowing I took off last Monday & Tuesday to have my friend who builds custom sim rigs build one into my passenger seat. After everything was done and bought (rig, pc, wheel, shifter, monitors, ect) it came to be around $3700, nothing compared to what went into her $5000 hot tub and $39000 car. Everything is collapsible so I can see while driving so it is not a driving hazard and doesn’t affect her at all. When I came home this Sunday and she saw it, she went ballistic, cussing me out and left me to walk home (I park my truck at my shop, Kelly comes to pick me up and drives me home). So after a 40 minute walk I made it home to see she took the kids to her mothers and wanted to talk about making smart financial decisions.

He is wrong not because of the money, but for going against her without a discussion.

This made me mad as we have a large savings account and emergency fund, so what’s wrong with me spending my hard earned money to splurge a bit on myself? She is a stay-at-home mom and it has been that way since we’ve met. I do all I can to make sure she has everything she needs and is happy, but I cant have a sim rig to relax and have some fun with the boys? AITA?

He really should have talked to her about it more and try to come to an agreement.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about this.

That is a lot of money, even if they can afford it.

Yes, he should not have been sneaking around.

I was wondering this as well.

This person is overreacting to his phrasing.

This is a good question.

He should have had another discussion with her first.

At the very least.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.