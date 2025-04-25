Horrible Customer Mistakes The Comedian For The Waiter, So They Get Dealt With In A Hilarious Way

In the service industry, you’re bound to deal with a few tough customers.

But what happens if you’re not in the service industry?

Read how one comedian on Reddit is mistaken for a waiter by a customer who chooses to make their life as difficult as possible.

I’m the comedian, but you’re the joke I do stand-up comedy sometimes. I was performing at a bar/restaurant deal and was sitting in the back taking care of some emails, waiting for my set time. I went to the bar to get a drink, had a chat with the bartender for a few minutes, then got the signal I had 5 minutes til show, so [I] went back. When I got to the back room I realized I’d left my phone on the bar, so ran out again to collect it.

That’s when a very important character of the night entered.

Enter “Karen” (not her real name, of course). At a table, just left of dead-center, facing the stage. Right by the back entrance, I’d been popping in and out of all night. In a big group of six or seven people but even in my brief forays out, I could hear her shrill voice dominating their conversation. I guess here is as good a place as any to mention I was wearing a yellow sweatshirt and cargo shorts, the servers there wear all black. Karen: Sir, Sir, excuse me, sir! Me: What’s up? Karen: Can you check on our food please? All we ordered were some wings and it’s been like half an hour already. Me: Your server can help you with that, I’m not a waiter. Karen: What? Oh, dish boy, line cook, whatever. You work here, so just when you go back there ask about my food. Me: Oh, no, you see I’m—

But, Karen didn’t let this comedian explain.

Karen: No I get it. You aren’t a waiter. But do you work here? Me: Kind of. Let me explain. Someone in her party: I don’t think he’s a waiter— Karen: Shut it, ok, I’ve got this. You work here. You can bring me my food. Just a quick lil… you know… trot trot trot, carry carry… boom. Done. Me: I can’t do that. Karen: Ungodly shriek/grunt/shrunt Whyyyy nootttt? Others in her party: Karen, oh my gosh, quiet down. They tried to wave me away.

The comedian had a tough decision to make on how to proceed.

I was weighing in my mind whether walking away had the higher chance of getting me fired from future gigs there or staying and getting into with her did. I was just going down the “stay and get into it with her track” when the emcee gets up there and goes, “Now, a special treat for our patrons tonight, local comedian….” So I just stop myself, lock eyes with Karen, walk backwards to the stage, unflinching. I grab the microphone, her table is cracking up realizing what’s happened.

That’s when the comedian got inspired by current events.

And I say, “Well, I’d hoped to do a show for you tonight folks but looks like that won’t be possible, apparently I’ve been reassigned.” I start riffing about people who think you work there when you don’t and accuse you of lying and how absurd a concept that is. But then, it’s too perfect. The waitress is coming out with wings and headed straight for her table. I know the waitress, I’ve performed here before. So I transition, and I’m just like, “You caught me, lady. Can’t hide anymore.” And I grab the wings from the waitress, and I’m like “Ooooh, Donna, I see you trying to hone in on my section, can’t you see this is my table?”

But the act didn’t stop there…

And all throughout the rest of the bit, I would go over and fill their water glasses, bus their plates. Whenever I hit a dry spot, I was like, “Alright hold on, got to check in with my customers. Can I interest you in any dessert? How we doing over here? Speak into the mic please.” Karen hated it, but the others at her table were dying laughing and would even sometimes flag me down for water or appetizers. The set ends, and Karen goes to file a complaint. Her friends or coworkers whoever, try to stop her from doing so and some leave the venue because of her. A couple stayed back to try and defend me, and I told them not to worry because the manager and I were cool. But, they got to see for themselves. The manager is an old-school Armenian guy, and he has no tolerance for this bull****.

And the boss got to hear it all from Karen.

This particular venue was a biker bar before the area got gentrified, so he’s used to dealing with way rowdier customers than Karen. So she’s going off about mistreatment at the hands of his employee and how I’m probably not licensed to be a food server (lol), and that she wanted something done. The manager plays dumb, just to see her get worked up and goes “Who? This guy?” Even though the entire floor saw me give her a hard time. Karen: (shrunting) “YYYEESSSSSSSSSSS” Manager: He doesn’t work for me. Karen: What the **** are you talking about?

Then, the manager explained his logic.

Manager: It’s 11:30 P.M. He worked for me from 10:00 P.M. until 11:00 P.M. That’s what I paid him for as a freelancer. That’s over. Now, he’s just some guy. Karen: Well, when he was working for you he was rude and abstinent! Me: What? On stage? Of course, I was abstinent, it’s not that kind of show. Karen (shrunting): YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN. See? He’s making fun of how I talk! Manager: He’s a comedian. That’s what I paid for.

But, Karen didn’t stop there…

Karen: I was a customer treated poorly in your establishment! He was acting as a server here when he served me, and I want a refund on my meal or at the very least (turning dramatically to me, Gollum voice) an apology. Me: Alright, I might have been a little rude towards the end there, but in my defense, she didn’t tip. Manager: Is that true? Did you not tip? Karen: Why would I have tipped the comedian?! Manager: I thought you said he was acting as a server?

That’s when things got really crazy.

Karen was a little tipsy at this point so, somehow, drunk logic convinced her smashing a glass would get her point across. All it did was get the manager to have her bounced. Her remaining friends apologized to the manager and said they barely knew her, and they hoped this wouldn’t mean they couldn’t come in there anymore (without her), and he was super nice about it. I told them I hoped I hadn’t put a damper on their night, and they said they can’t wait to tell everyone else about Karen’s outburst. So, I don’t have a career as a waiter in my future. Kudos to all you service workers who put up with these insufferable people day in and out.

This comedian lived to tell the tale of a Karen.

What’s Reddit think about this rowdy restaurant customer?

This comedian not only did some hilarious stand-up — they also stood up for themselves.

Win and win.

