Horrible Delivery Company Refused To Compensate This Delivery Guy For The Extra Time It Took Him To Make A Delivery, So He Made Sure He Would Cost The Company More Than They Owed Him

It might feel tiring and exhausting for some people but fighting for your rights should never be taken for granted!

This guy went the extra mile to make a company pay his dues.

Find out how what should have been a simple delivery for this guy ended up taking over 2 hours of his day.

He was fed up, and the delivery company did not want to pay him fairly.

Let’s see what he did about it.

Don’t want to pay me for my work? Alright, I’ll undo it! I’m naming the company name, because I’ve had many issues with them and everyone should be warned. So, have to say this first- beware of working for the delivery service Shipt. Today, I picked up an order for delivery. It had gone promo (money added on) on Shipt. It was for delivery in a town that is 15 minutes from the store of purchase.

Alright, not too bad for $16, especially since I live within 10 minutes of the town I was delivering to. I take it. I go to the store, received the groceries, and I’m on my merry way! I send a text to the customer that I’m on my way and will reach them before ____ time. No response, so I give a quick call. It does a weird thing and ends. Doesn’t even go to voicemail. Huh. Whatever, I sent them a text.

Get to the house, knock, no answer, leave the bag outside the door and walk away. Make it to my car. Start said car. Woman pokes her head out the porch door as I’m about to leave (you were very lovely, woman on porch, thank you for your kindness), waves me down, looking HIGHLY confused. So I (unfortunately) stop the car and get out. Woman asks what this is.

“Why, your order, ma’am!” I say, looking all happy. “I didn’t order anything,” she says. Oh no. “Did anyone else in the hou-” Nope. Oh no no no. So there is a wrong address on the delivery. I’ve never dealt with this before, and I have to leave to catch a movie with friends in 30 minutes.

Cue me going door to door at each house on that small street while reaching out to Shipt support AND while trying to call the customer AGAIN. Does the same weird thing with the phone. Give up on that. Proceed to knock on doors. Nope, nope, nope, nobody’s. Alright. Shipt’s suggestion? “Just drive back and return it!”

Um, no, Shipt, I am a delivery contractor. I am not a volunteer nor am I a charity. I am hired by you to fulfill deliveries. As far as I am concerned, I have delivered to the address on file. I am not reaching into MY bank account to correct someone else’s mistake. For the total extra 30 minute round trip, I’ll need $10 on top of the initial pay (thanks gas for being so expensive). No, they say, we’ll give you $8.10.

No, I say. I have plans in now 10 (what should have been 30, mind you) minutes that I will now miss. $8.10 will not cover the gas and wear and tear for the extra thirty minutes. I will need no less than $10, or I will leave them on the curb of the noted delivery address, 580 blanking street in Dyckoff. We’ll give you $5 and can’t do anymore than that, they say. Wait, I say. $5 on top of the ADDITIONAL $8.10, to make $`13.10 on top of what I’m being paid, or just $5? (I want everything in writing specifically because I KNEW Shipt was going to do exactly what they did next). Oh, yes, $13.10, but we can’t do anymore! They say. Fine, I’m returning it to the store now, I say.

Go to the store, do the whole return process, get in contact with Shipt as they directed me to with the requested information…. GET A MESSAGE ON MY PHONE FROM SHIPT to the effect of, “You order has been canceled and $20.80 issued to your account.” …What? I contact Shipt, say I’m confused, say it looks as though they were only giving me $5 on top of the original order payment when they said I would be compensated $13.10. I was told, OH, we won’t give you anymore than $5.

But you already said… Is there someone else I can speak to? Nope. $5. Take it or leave it. Alright. Fine. Don’t want to pay me the agreed upon wage? That’s a breach of contract, meaning you never actually paid me for this return. So, what did I do? I marched right back into the store, asked the worker who had taken the return what she had done with it, snatched the bag up, strode up to a manager, informed them of what happened and told them since I wasn’t being paid to return the groceries I would be taking them back to the last place I was contracted and paid to deliver them- 580 blanking street in Dyckoff.

Told him if he wanted to be compensated for the groceries, he could charge Shipt, as they were not willing to pay to have them returned. Messaged Shipt from my car informing them of this and gave them 30 minutes (yep, plans definitely ruined, it’s now 2 hours later) to rescind their rescinsion and pay me what they actually agreed to and owed me. Had to reach out two separate times because the first girl (despite me being very polite) would not go to anyone else, such as management, to ask for an exception to this policy considering THEY HAD LITERALLY TOLD ME THEY WOULD PAY ME MORE.

Actually had the gall to ask if I had taken items I had returned, and all I had to say in response was, “Did you pay me to return them?” Second girl was much more helpful. Reached out to her team to see if anything could be done. Shipt still wouldn’t be swayed, but I thanked her profusely for at least trying. So, in the end, they said they wouldn’t do any more than $5. I told them, alright, I reject that offer. Just pay me for the original delivery because 580 is where they’ll be. You can pay another Shipt shopper $15 to come get them.

Drove back (it was on my way home) dropped them off and left. I’m not a charity. I don’t work for free, and I certainly don’t pay to work. I’m going to be messaging ShopRite corporate directly along with NJ Labor board because this is not the first issue with wages I’ve had with Shipt, and honestly, ShopRite should seek compensation from them. Have fun paying for the more than $13.10 of groceries that are now rotting on the curb, Shipt!

