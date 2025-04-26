Husband Tried To Be Helpful To His Female Neighbor, But His Wife Was Left Feeling Uncomfortable By Her Persistence

Neighbors often ask for favors, but sometimes their requests grow from innocent to intrusive.

After a few years of friendly snowboarding trips, one wife feels her husband’s kindness has gone too far with a female neighbor who’s this close to pushing her luck.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for telling my husband to stop helping my neighbor and her son. About five years ago, my neighbor Jane kept walking over to our house and sending me messages asking for help for her son to learn to snowboard from my husband.

Jane was nothing if not persistent.

Janes husband wasn’t interested in helping and she kept telling me how great it was that my husband would snowboard with my son. At one point, she asked if my husband her and her son could go snowboarding together? I put my foot down and said absolutely not. Fast forward a number of years later and her son is now 16.

So Jane started up her requests for help yet again.

She again asked for help buying a new snowboard and my husband is nice and went and helped her and her son purchase one. She then started texting him asking if she could go with my husband and my son and her and her son snowboarding the next weekend.

But then plans changed last minute.

My husband said that was fine; however, my son decided not to go last minute because he wanted to just spend time with my husband.

But her husband decided to go anyway.

My husband spent the day with Jane and her son even after me telling him that I wasn’t happy about him going and that he should cancel, but he said he already told her he would and didn’t want to flake. She texts him during work hours (he replies) and has relentless questions and asking when the next time they can go snowboarding.

Now it’s getting to a breaking point for her.

I told my husband to stop texting her and he can’t go with her anymore. It’s making me uncomfortable. AITA?

This gesture of goodwill is snowballing fast in the wife’s eyes.

Let’s see if Reddit can help decode this puzzling situation.

This husband may have gotten himself in over his head.

There’s definitely something sketchy going on here, according to this commenter.

Jane definitely has ulterior motives here.

This user disagrees, arguing there’s nothing inherently wrong with the situation.

The snowboarding isn’t the only thing sliding downhill fast…

Kindness is usually the right approach, but it can be a slippery slope.

