‘I pay $700 a month.’ – Driver Said She’d Prefer To Have An Old, Beat-Up Car Instead of Her New SUV

Old cars are the way to go!

But don’t take my word for it: a woman posted a video on TikTok and explained why she’d prefer to have an old vehicle instead of the new SUV she owns that carries a pretty hefty monthly payment.

The woman recorded the viral TikTok video from her new SUV and said, “I’m not normally a jealous person, but when I see the videos on TikTok of the girlies, it’s like the POV ‘you chose the 1990-2000’ whatever, fill in the blank, little ****** car, instead of the car payment, I want to get out of my car payment so bad. I don’t know how.”

She added, “I pay $700 a month.”

The TikTokker then said, “The joy I would feel listening to my CDs in a 1990 Land Cruiser, or like a 1974 Ford F250. That’s like my dream truck.”

This is what viewers had to say.

One individual shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker spoke THE TRUTH.

And this person weighed in.

There’s nothing wrong with an old beater!

