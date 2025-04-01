‘I pay $700 a month.’ – Driver Said She’d Prefer To Have An Old, Beat-Up Car Instead of Her New SUV

Old cars are the way to go!

But don’t take my word for it: a woman posted a video on TikTok and explained why she’d prefer to have an old vehicle instead of the new SUV she owns that carries a pretty hefty monthly payment.

The woman recorded the viral TikTok video from her new SUV and said, “I’m not normally a jealous person, but when I see the videos on TikTok of the girlies, it’s like the POV ‘you chose the 1990-2000’ whatever, fill in the blank, little ****** car, instead of the car payment, I want to get out of my car payment so bad. I don’t know how.”

She added, “I pay $700 a month.”

The TikTokker then said, “The joy I would feel listening to my CDs in a 1990 Land Cruiser, or like a 1974 Ford F250. That’s like my dream truck.”

