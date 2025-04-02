Jerk Bullied Him in High School, So He Got Even With Him Later In Life And Made Sure He Got Sent To Jail

Hey, sometimes revenge doesn’t happen overnight, you know what I’m saying?

Sometimes, you gotta take it nice and slooooooooow.

Like this guy did!

He was bullied by a kid in high school, and he finally got his revenge six years later.

Check out what happened in this epic tale from the pages of Reddit.

High School Bully Fired and Arrested 6 Years Later. “I went to school in a predominantly white area and being white myself I had it pretty easy. Parents who cared for me and my activities, friends who respected each other, and all around a ‘normal’ HS experience. (not really important, just want to paint the picture). Like all High Schools, I was bullied, not a big surprise, I’m your generic nerdy white boy with glasses. I had a small friend group and generally never caused problems.

Every school has ’em…

There was this group of popular kids in my school who were on the football/basketball team and always caused trouble, whether it be fights or bullying. They never got expelled and were what we called Super-Seniors (students who get held back in their senior/junior year until they graduate or turn 19.) They had a bullying preference for my friends and me, but it never fazed us, we were used to it over the years. This was our senior year and we were all trying our best to maintain our grades and whatnot when I started a class called Engineering Physics second semester. I took AP Physics the year before and my teacher recommended it to me since he also taught that class.

The class wasn’t as easy as many students thought it would be.

I noticed very early on that it was taken as a blow off elective for people who thought you just build cool stuff and pass. Needless to say, it was, but the tests were physics-based, so we took them with partners. One day I got paired with one of my friendly neighborhood bullies, who we’ll call Chad. Now, I knew he slacked off in class and didn’t really care because he just took the class to be with his friends, but they were smart, they never paired with each other and instead chose the ‘smart’ kids to basically do the test for them. We got through it, me answering every question, and we turned it in. After the tests, we were allowed to work on our monthly projects, (ie. Rube Goldberg, Mouse Trap Car, Wooden Bridge, etc) at the time we were working on a mouse trap car and was nearly done (a week ahead of the due date) when I finally got started testing different wheels and pull arm lengths.

Oh, Chad…

Things were going smoothly when Chad came over and asked for “helpful advice” basically just wanting to copy my design and use it for himself. Me: “Yeah I get it, just use 2 computer CDs and a long copper rod for the pull arm and it’ll get a B at least.” Chad “Yeah, I don’t really know how to put it together, could you just do it for me?” I was not surprised, but instead of doing as he asked I thought about showing him how to do it himself. He basically just scoffed at the idea of doing actual work.

Whoa!

Chad: “Just do it or I’ll **** your sister you little ****.” So I did it, knowing that he would retaliate and probably hurt me or my sister. I was mad/scared, but it was whatever, until a week later. The trials were started, then they ended. I got an A, but Chad got a C. He was furious. Part of me thinks that the teacher knew what had happened and altered his grade due to Chad doing this before, but it came with brutal retaliation.

Chad got violent.

He jumped me later and gave me a black eye, 2 lacerations on my face that thankfully didn’t require stitches, and a torn earlobe (ouch). I didn’t dare report him to the police or a school adviser because I knew it could be worse later. I healed after a few weeks, but I swore if I ever saw him again… He. Would. Regret. EVERYTHING. Now, you know I wouldn’t be posting here if we never met again… little did I know it would be 6 YEARS later!

Fast forward a while…

[The Encounter] Time went on, years went by, I secured a job with a Security company after my Associate’s Degree, and make decent money. I mainly deal with truck drivers 95% of the time and have only written 3 major incident reports in the 4 years I’ve worked there. Day was normal, no problems, until “Enter Chad.” I didn’t know at the moment he came in, but it was him, 100%. I found out after he handed me his license, I knew because he had this one for 3 years (obviously expired) and I remembered his putrid, disgusting, bile face. The memories came back, I hadn’t thought about Chad in YEARS, I forgot he even existed, until that day.

This was gonna be good!

He came in, didn’t recognize me and I took care of him like anyone else, except he has to come back to me when he leaves with his outbound trailer, so I planned, I thought of what I could do to make him remember me, to make him hurt like I did… Now I graduated with a degree for Criminal Justice, so I have a pretty good understanding about laws and regulations in my state, and since his license is expired I thought I could use that to my advantage. So I basically told Chad what trailer to pick up and where it was, he went and grabbed it and brought it back to me.

Chad was clearly annoyed.

Me: “Heyyy, sorry… but I gave you the wrong trailer, we are using that one later to fill a load and the Site Manager just called me about it.” He gave me one of those, ‘really? God you are wasting my time’ looks that I get all the time. Chad: “Look man, I’m almost out hours and I need to get out of here, can’t they just reassign it?” Me: “No, unfortunately once a trailer is assigned… blah blah security talk” I told him he needed to go get a different one instead. {This was true and not part of my plan, but I rolled with it} He kept nagging about how it will get him fired if he doesn’t take his break on time and that he is already on his dispatcher’s “watch list”…

LOL.

I loved when he told me this, I was going to do whatever I could to make him waste as much time as possible, so, I called our ‘yard dog'(YD) (a driver on site who moves trailers in and out of dock doors) and told him a driver was refusing to drop their trailer and that he needs to be escorted off the property. The YD came and stopped in front of his tractor so he couldn’t move forward and told him to unhook immediately. For a second he waited outside of his truck yelling obscenities and stuff, eventually the YD and myself went into the guard shack in case he got violent. Chad: “**** this!” Big mistake. Chad jumped back in his truck, drove around the YD’s when he was in my guard shack, and left as fast as he could, I was already on the phone with my supervisor and he told me to call the police.

Bad move, Chad!

Trailer theft is a felony in my state. So I did, told them the Tractor number, his name, and a description, along with the trailer he had and his general direction of travel. About an hour went by before I had a police cruiser show up and asking for me. He questioned me on the whole who, what, when, where, and how. He told me that he was caught up to eventually and was arrested! They needed me as a witness and to make a statement for their report, so I made sure to mention myself noticing his expired license and everything else. To the best of my knowledge Chad will be getting at least a year of prison time (as felonies are a 1 year minimum) and fired from his trucking company. Granted, I technically just did my job, but I made sure to be as detailed as possible and make sure he pays for what he did to me all those years ago.”

It doesn’t seem like Chad has changed much through the years.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

The person who wrote the story shared some more info.

Another Reddit user was impressed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Slow burn revenge is the best!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.