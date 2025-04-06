Librarian Offered To Help A Customer, But They Didn’t Believe That The Librarian Really Worked At The Library

What would you do if you were at work and offered to help a customer but the customer didn’t believe that you actually worked there?

Would you try to prove to the customer that you were telling the truth, or would you walk away and leave the crazy customer to solve their own problem?

In today’s story, a librarian chooses the first option.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I DO work here lady As you may have guessed, I work in a public library. The floor is open plan, with a service desk where we keep staff computers, etc. We’re often not behind this desk serving customers. We don’t wear uniforms, but do wear name badges that clearly identify us as staff.

She offered to help a customer.

I’ll be me, crazy lady will be CL Me, having returned from helping a customer find a book, to see a large queue at the desk, I speak to CL Me: Hi, Can I help? CL: Who are you?

It seems that location matters.

Me: I’m disgustedlibrarian, I work here (showing her my badge) CL: No you don’t, you’re not behind the desk! Me:???… (steps behind the desk) Me to CL: Hi, can I help….? CL: Yes, can you….. (tells me her problem)

That is so weird! So, whoever walks behind the desk suddenly works there in CL’s eyes?

