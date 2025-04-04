Man At The Gym Started To Use Equipment That Nobody Was Using, But A Few Minutes Later Another Man Accused Him Of Jumping The Queue

A gym is a shared space, and proper gym etiquette is expected.

This man used an unattended and unmarked piece of gym equipment, but then another guy approached him to say he wasn’t done with the machine.

Which one of them should step away and let the other use the machine?

Read the full story below to decide.

AITA for using gym equipment someone left unattended without marking it? Today at the gym, I approached a piece of equipment that wasn’t in use. There was a guy standing about five meters away with his back turned. He was clearly absorbed with his phone. He wasn’t anywhere near the machine, hadn’t left a towel, or water bottle. There was no indication that the machine was occupied.

A guy confronted this man for jumping the machine queue at the gym.

I began my set. Midway through, he turned around and walked over. He accused me of taking his spot. I pointed out that he wasn’t near the machine. He was also on his phone with his back turned, and he hadn’t left anything to indicate he was still using it.

He got annoyed.

I got a bit annoyed. He was rude and dismissive about it. He didn’t acknowledge his mistake. Instead, he became condescending.

His agitation escalated.

He was telling me to calm down. This made me more agitated because of his arrogant and dismissive tone. AITA for assuming the gym equipment was free? Am I wrong for getting annoyed when confronted?

It really doesn’t sound like the other guy was using the gym equipment. Maybe he’s the one who jumped the line!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Looks like that gym bro needs to relearn his gym etiquette.

