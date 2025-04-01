Man Can’t Use Public Transportation Due To A Strike In His Town, But He Was Disappointed When His Neighbor Didn’t Offer To Give Him A Ride

It’s nice when you’re friends with your neighbors and can do things to help each other out, but it can be frustrating when it feels like your help isn’t returned. At the same time, you can’t expect your neighbors to know what help you need if you don’t ask for help.

In today’s story, one neighbor is hoping another neighbor will offer to give him a ride home, but he doesn’t ask the neighbor for a ride. Was the neighbor wrong not to offer a ride anyway, or was the other neighbor wrong not to ask?

AITA for being upset that my son’s friend’s father didn’t offer us a ride home during the transit strike, despite everything I’ve done for them? So, my son (7) has a close friend (they both go to the same school) whose dad (let’s call him “Dave”) I’ve always tried to be friendly with.

We’ve hosted playdates at our houses multiple times, the kids have attended each other’s birthday parties, and I’ve helped them out with some personal stuff in the past, always trying to be a good friend and neighbor. Recently, there was a transit strike in BC, and it was causing a lot of trouble for getting around. In the mornings, my son, his friend, and his mother all ride the bus. In the evenings, Dave picks up their son and drives him home, while my son and I take the bus.

They live really close to each other.

The kicker is, we live on the same street, just a two-minute walk from each other. One evening, I was picking up my son from after-school care, and at the same time, Dave was picking up his son. While we were both waiting for our kids to get ready, I told the after-school care staff that because of the strike, I’d have to walk from my work to the school.

Walking home isn’t the easiest thing to do.

I said I could likely get there before 5:30 but might be a few minutes late and was fine with paying the late fee. She said it would be no problem and asked how I’d be getting home with the strike. I told her I was worried about it, mentioning that the stretch of road we’d be walking down has no sidewalk in parts, and it narrows to a single lane at a bridge. It’s also early February, so it’s dark, slippery, and the cars zoom past without much effort to slow down. It’s a pretty dangerous situation.

OP was hoping Dave would speak up.

During all this, Dave was standing there listening. I was hoping he’d say something like, “No, no… you can’t be doing that, why don’t you guys ride with us during the strike?” His vehicle is big enough to accommodate everyone (we’ve all been in it together before), but he said nothing. What kind of adds insult to injury is that a week earlier, he’d called me and asked if I’d like to split a taxi in the mornings so that travel to the school wouldn’t be disrupted.

OP agreed to the taxi.

I had planned on walking because mornings are brighter, and there’s less traffic, but I was perfectly willing to ride the bus. I agreed to the taxi because I thought it would be convenient and helpful for their family, as it would be more difficult if their mother had to walk their son to school in the mornings. So, we worked out a deal to share rides in the mornings.

OP feels disappointed.

I don’t want to seem entitled, but I felt a bit weirded out by their complete lack of interest in returning some of the help I’d been giving them. It just seemed odd that someone who is supposed to be a “buddy” — even if we’re not that close — could stand beside me, listen to me talk about my fear of a horrible accident in the dark, and not feel some kind of social obligation to offer a ride, or at least make an excuse as to why they couldn’t. To be clear, I’m not angry about this, just feeling a bit let down.

It’s okay to ask a friend for a ride.

