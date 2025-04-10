Man Changes Streaming Password After Family Fails To Pay Their Share For Three Months, But Now They’re Mad They Can’t Watch March Madness

If we’re being honest, then it’s fair to say that some people are quick to take advantage when money and family are involved.

So, what would you do if you shared your paid TV streaming account with family members who agreed to split the cost but then ghosted you when it came time to pay up? Would you keep footing the bill for them? Or would you shut them out until they paid what they owed?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact situation with two of his family members. Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for changing the password on my TV streaming account? I (35m) have a TV streaming provider that allows multiple IP addresses to connect. The service is $89 per month. I allowed 2 other family members login information with the precursor that we would split the cost 3 ways at $30 per person. That was 3 months ago, and I have yet to receive payment from either of them.

Of course, they can have the password, but not for free.

When I texted in a group chat when I’d be seeing payment in my Venmo, neither responded. One of the family members is more financially set than I am. The other isn’t as much, but an agreement is an agreement. I changed the account password, and now they’re both freaking out because they can’t watch the NCAA tournament games. Both have agreed to pay for the last 3 months if I give them the password. I’m not until they pay. AITA?

