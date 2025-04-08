Man Doesn’t Want His Destructive Younger Siblings To Visit Him At His Apartment, But His Parents Think He’s Being Unreasonable

What would you do if your younger sibling broke something that was really expensive, like a new cell phone or a video game console?

That’s what happens to the man in today’s story, and his way of dealing with it is by not letting his siblings visit his apartment.

The problem is that his parents are not on his side.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for forbidding my parents of bringing my little brother (10) and sister (7) when coming to my (24M) place? I moved out as soon as i got into college, and from that shared college apartment i moved straight into my own place. I got a nice downtown loft for myself in the same city i went to college. This is about 7 hours from my hometown so as you can imagine, i was barely home over the last 6 years.

His parents miss him, and he misses them too.

My dad (45) really misses me a lot. He raised me as a single parent after my biomom abandoned me postpartum. My stepmom (39) has also missed me a lot and was a fantastic parent to me throughout the years. I miss them both a lot and we never had much conflict, up until now.

He doesn’t like his siblings very much.

Our main problem is my siblings, as you can probably imagine from the timeline i described, i had little to no contact with them. The times i do see them, they’re a nightmare. For example, this year i stayed in my parents home from Christmas eve to new years and in that short time period they managed to break my Nintendo Switch and shatter my phone screen.

His siblings sound out of control!

Both times neither object was left unattended near them. My Switch they swiped from my room by going through my things while i was away and broke it. My phone they kicked a ball at me while i was texting causing me to drop it which shattered the screen. This is just the most recent example of them being like this.

This place does not sound kid friendly.

My place is essentially one big open space. It’s a big loft, only door is to the bathroom (obviously), just one big space. And it’s mostly occupied by my music gear, thousands and thousands of dollars worth of it. It’s more of a “i live in my studio” situation than a “i have a studio at home” situation. I don’t even own a bed. I sleep on a futon.

He was honest with his parents.

So whenever they want to visit i just tell them no, that I’ll go to them instead. I only ever host them at my place whenever my grandparents have my siblings, but this is starting to annoy them and they wanted to know why. So i told them that the reason i don’t host them at my place is because i don’t want my siblings in here because they will break things and i don’t want to deal with that.

His parents and siblings are all “hurt.”

My parents are hurt saying that my brother and sister should be more important than money/possessions and that i moved away from home without ever making an effort to be in the lives of my siblings (which i won’t really deny). They also say my siblings are hurt from me not putting any effort into being in their lives especially since the family talks a lot about me near them. I love my parents but i think they’re being unreasonable expecting me to allow my siblings here where they will be surrounded by thousands of dollars of sensitive gear when they have a track record of breaking things, AITA?

It seems unreasonable of his parents to want to go to his place with the younger kids.

It’s not really a home but more of a studio where he lives.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person doesn’t think he should let the siblings visit.

Another person suggests telling his family to stay at a hotel.

There really is a big age difference.

The parents would need to be willing to replace anything that breaks.

If he lets his siblings come over, it won’t end well.

It’s probably better to head it off.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.