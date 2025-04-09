Man Gets Repeated Scam Call, But He Calls The Scammer Back Over 100 Times In One Hour

Some scammers are so bold it’s almost insulting.

So, what would you do if someone called your phone, failed miserably at their own scam, and then hung up on you after you caught them red-handed?

Would you brush it off and block the number?

Or would you find a way to make sure they regret ever calling?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this exact situation and decides to teach the guy a lesson.

Here’s what happened.

Scammer called me from a live number. I called him back over 100 times for the next hour So I get a lot of phone calls like everyone else. But this guy called me twice in a row, so I called him back because it’s my work phone. He tried to tell me that I won the “Publishing (sp) Clearinghouse.” I told him I would split the $5 million with him if he could just tell me my name, which I told him when he answered. He still got it wrong, and I laughed at him. We cussed each other out for a few seconds before he hung up on me.

He kept this up for the next hour.

But I was just getting warmed up. I proceeded to call him back over a hundred times for the next hour. He would answer every so often and cuss me out and threaten me before hanging up. I stopped for now but I saved his number in my phone. I will be calling him periodically just to harass him. And before anyone says I am wasting my time, this is something I actually get a lot of enjoyment out of. It’s free entertainment as far as I’m concerned.

Wow! That must’ve been some entertainment.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit relate to this story.

Too funny!

This would definitely work.

Here’s someone with a similar story.

Yet another person who’s done something like this.

Let’s hope the scammer learned his lesson because non-stop calls for an hour are brutal!

This was so well-deserved!

