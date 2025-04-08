His Dad Refused To Go To The Hospital When His Mom Was In Late-Stage Cancer, But When Dad’s New Girlfriend Is In The Hospital He Wants Him To Come See Her

It can be hard to see someone you love suffer especially when you know that suffering is most likely going to lead to their death.

In today’s story, one man refused to go to the hospital when his wife had cancer treatments, so his son went with her instead.

That wasn’t a problem until the man started dating again.

Now his son is really annoyed.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for not visiting my dad’s girlfriend in the hospital? My mother passed 2 summers ago. My father basically ignored the cancer and went to approximately 0 treatments. He dissociated for the most part, and left me (31m) to handle appointments and medications.

He didn’t mind spending time with his mom.

I didn’t mind. I loved my mom and knew time was growing kinda thin. If chemo and immunotherapy were how we got to hangout? So be it. I watched her wither away, and eventually, pass.

His dad started dating.

Fast forward maybe.. 3 months. He’s got a girlfriend. She’s 10+ years younger and he asked If I was okay with it. I gave my blessing and said, “hey man, so long as you’re happy.”

He really doesn’t mind her.

She (we’ll call her Beth) is a nice enough person, and I truly don’t mind her at all. She tries hard to make me feel like family. And “moms” me at times. But her hearts in the right place. Recently, she has a pretty serious medical set back and is hospitalized. She’s stable but she’s been at the hospital for a few weeks.

Now he’s mad about how his dad dealt with his mom’s cancer.

The hospital is about a 20 minute drive from my place. (My dad and Beth live 2 hours away, but the nearest viable hospital is actually close to my new home. My dad has been at The hospital almost every day. So, it irks me that he manages to make time For this person, when he didn’t give that same treatment and care for my mother, and his wife of nearly 30 years, while she slowly passed Of cancer. And instead, had his son deal With it.

He’s wondering if he’s overreacting.

And now, I’m expected to make the hospital a part of my daily existence all over again for his girlfriend. So, AITAH for not wanting to visit? Maybe I’m being too harsh, or letting past pain cloud my judgement. My wife agrees with me whole-heartedly, but she’s my forever person. She will always side with me. Even if I’m wrong. But, am I?

I’d be upset too. He really needs to talk to his dad about how he feels.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He really doesn’t have to visit the girlfriend.

This person would tell the dad he’s not visiting in a petty way.

This person thinks he should be honest with his dad.

Another person suggests a way to say he’s not going to the hospital without causing drama.

I wouldn’t want to go to the hospital either!

What a piece of work.

