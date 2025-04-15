Man Refuses To Cancel His Trip For A Delayed Family Gathering, So His Parents Say He’s Selfish For It

Family pressure can make you question your own plans.

This is especially true when guilt comes into play.

So, what would you do if your parents suddenly expected you to cancel a meaningful trip just to show face at a gathering they planned last-minute?

Would you do as they say and cancel your plans?

Or would you stand your ground and prioritize your own happiness?

In the following story, one young man deals with this exact decision when he finds himself stuck between loyalty to his family and a long-awaited trip with people who bring him joy.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for refusing to cancel my flight to appease my parents? I (23M) have been planning a trip to see a girl I am dating and some friends, and I’ve had the flight booked for a while now. Since yesterday my parents are really pushing me to attend a family gathering instead, which is on the same day I’m supposed to fly out. Here’s the situation: My dad is abroad most of the time, but he came back home recently, and my mum has been distant because of some unresolved issues we’ve had. Now my dad wants me to cancel my flight and attend this family gathering on the 1st of April. He keeps saying it’ll look bad if I don’t show up, and that I should prioritize family rather than fleeting relationships.

He and his parents have differing priorities.

I’ve already told them that I have plans, but they’re being very insistent and guilt-tripping me into changing my travel plans. The thing is, this trip is important to me. This is because I’m really looking forward to it, and I feel like I’ve already sacrificed enough time with family in the past few months. I want to break my routine at home that makes me miserable and don’t want to cancel it just because my parents are pushing me. Also, this family gathering is for a cultural festival that they are celebrating later anyway, which isn’t my fault. I’ve been feeling a lot of pressure, and I’m stuck between making my parents happy and not canceling a trip that means a lot to me. AITA?

Yikes! This is quite the situation.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer him.

