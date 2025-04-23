Many financial institutions have ridiculous rules.

This man tried to roll over his retirement funds from one account to another, but he found out there was a $50 account closing fee.

He kept the account open to avoid paying the fee, but that’s not all he did!

Read the story below to find out what he did.

Account closing fee? Ok, leave my account open, forever. A long time ago, I worked at a company that gave me a retirement account through Fidelity. I eventually changed jobs to a different company. They provided a retirement account through another provider, so I call up Fidelity to roll my old account funds into my new one.

Fidelity was charging this man a $50 closing fee.

Fidelity can do that for me, but there is a $50 account closing fee. Why do they have an account closing fee? Because screw me. That’s why.

He asked that all his funds be transferred except $50.

I tried to be clever and say leave $1 in the account, but they require a $50 minimum in case you do want to close at a later date. Cue malicious compliance. Ok, roll over all my funds except for $50.

He kept the account open and invested the remaining $50.

Keep the account open. Send me quarterly updates on my $50. Invest it, and make it grow. I now have a tradition.

The company transfers a few dollars to his account, leaving the $50 intact.

Once a year, I call Fidelity to transfer over all but $50 of my account balance, usually just a check for a few $. By this point, I’ve cost them way more than $50 of service, postage, and checks they mail to me, but I still have a few decades to retirement.

He plans to keep the account open until the day he dies.

Let’s see how much I can cost them before they give me my $50. I’ll go to my grave with that account still open, even if it means Fidelity never gets the account closing fee. Why? Because screw them.

Account closing fees really shouldn’t be allowed. I hope he eventually makes at least $50 off investments with the money.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user says treat it as a hobby.

This person does the same thing.

Another user can relate to the story.

This person shares their honest opinion.

Finally, I would have done the same, says this person.

Sometimes, the most satisfying payback is costing the company a few dollars for the rest of your life!

