What would you do if one of your parents gave you quite a bit of money? Would you spend it all, or would you save it for something important?

In today’s story, one man and his girlfriend are arguing about how to spend some money that his mom gave him. Now, the man is wondering if he’s wrong for not giving his girlfriend a say in how he spends it.

Let’s see what he wants to do with the money.

AITA for refusing to let my partner decide how I have to spend my gift? I live with my girlfriend and we have been together for just under four years. My mum recently decided to give me £1800. I had decided to save the majority of it but spend some if it on things for myself. I decided to get some new clothes, some new books, video games and then a night away for my gf and I.

There was still quite a bit of money left over.

After this I would be left with around £1300 to save. My girlfriend and I went to my mums house at the weekend and she mentioned the money. At this point I hadn’t told my girlfriend so it came as a shock to her. When we got home she asked what I was doing with the money.

His girlfriend had a suggestion about how to spend the money.

I told her what I had planned. She mentioned that we were saving for a house within the next 4-5 years so mentioned the money would be good to go towards that. I reiterated that I had already told her how it would be spent. I said part of the money saved will go into my savings account specifically for the house but that the majority would go into my general savings account.

She doesn’t like that idea.

She said I’m not taking it seriously saving up for a house. But I just pointed out that I have been regularly putting away money all year and will continue to do so but this was a gift and I’d like to be able to actually enjoy it. She said if I wasn’t putting it towards a house then it could pay for our holiday next March. I said no and stated again what it was for. I reminded her that the money is a gift to me yet she thinks she can say exactly how I should be spending it.

He called her entitled.

She just said she was thinking of us. But I reminded her that the money is paying for us to go away for the night so it’s not like she’s getting nothing but she’s being quite entitled. She just said she should be involved in the decision but I disagreed as the money was a gift to me.

He called her entitled again.

She just said I wasn’t treating her like a partner and that we’re supposed to be a couple so she should be considered when I’m spending the money. But I just again said she was being entitled and quite selfish. AITA for deciding how to spend the gift I was given?

I’m wondering what the general savings account he mentioned is for exactly. Is it like a rainy day fund? I’m kinda with the girlfriend and think it would be best to put it in the house fund if he is actually serious about saving up for a house.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I think the girlfriend has a good point.

This person thinks the mom intended the gift just for her son.

They really do need to talk about their finances.

Here’s the perspective of a wife whose in-laws sometimes give her husband money.

Does he really want to save for a house or not?

