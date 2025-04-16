Rude Neighbors Start Blasting Loud Music In The Middle Of The Night, So He Let Threw Eggs At Their Car

We all have intrusive thoughts when someone disturbs our sleep.

In this guy’s case, he let those intrusive thoughts win and egged someone’s car because they were listening to loud music in the middle of the night.

But after he woke up and gained some clarity, he started second-guessing his decision. Was he in the wrong?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for egging a car blasting music at midnight? I live in a building with cheap rent, which unfortunately means there are a lot of late-night noise issues. Last night, around midnight, I was trying to sleep when someone parked right outside my building and started blasting afrobeats from their car with the windows down.

They kept changing songs, presumably trying to find the “coolest” one.

They were about to regret it, though.

I was super annoyed and considered going downstairs to confront them, but honestly, I was too tired and figured it wouldn’t accomplish much. Instead, I grabbed an egg from my fridge, went out onto my balcony, and threw it at their windshield. The music stopped immediately, and I went back to sleep.

He accomplished what he wanted and justice was made, but he’s not so sure it was the right move.

I feel like I did everyone in the building a favor by silencing the noise. My thought process was that if you’re going to be that inconsiderate, you should expect people to retaliate. If people don’t push back against this kind of behavior, then these inconsiderate people will keep thinking that what they’re doing is acceptable.

AITA? Or should I have done more?

I think his improvised midnight plan worked well, and it was just one little egg after all.

Let’s see what Reddit has to tell him.

Vindication!

A reader shares their thoughts.

Just one little egg.

This person thinks he should have done more.

Another reader chimes in.

Yup.

He’s the proactive neighbor we all dream of having or being.

