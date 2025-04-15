April 15, 2025 at 10:47 am

McDonald’s Customer Ordered Two “Plain” Cheeseburgers Through DoorDash, But What Showed Up Was Way More Plain Than They Expected

It’s weird to think about now, but it really wasn’t all THAT long ago that you could only order delivery from a handful of restaurants; mostly pizza places.

But now, you can order anything!

And I do mean ANYTHING. Whether you wanted it or not.

Check out this McDonald’s Mishap from TikTok user @jadacern:

“Me and my dad got hungry so we DoorDashes McDonald’s but accidentally ordered JUST two pieces of cheese instead of two plain cheeseburgers,” reads the caption.

We get a shot of the order receipt on the package. It reads:

Cheeseburger
– Plain
– NO Regular Meat
– NO Regular Bun
– ONLY American Cheese

And sure enough, the boxes have ONLY American Cheese.

“That’s how DoorDash works,” says dad.

Things like this happen…kind of a lot.

This is an instance of following instructions vs critical thinking.

The system is set up weird.

Let’s get that paper.

Here’s hoping they got their order replaced.

