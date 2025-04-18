April 18, 2025 at 2:49 pm

McDonald’s Customer Was Told About The “Crunchy Double” On Their Secret Menu, And It Lived Up To All His Expectations

by Ben Auxier

Anthony Villegas ordering a "Crunchy Double" at McDonald's

I’ve heard a lot about “secret menu items” at various chains.

Some of them real, some of them fake, some of them little more than just asking for a slight modification.

But rarely do I see an item with its own unique name, that turns out to actually be available.

Check out this taste adventure from TikTok user @antstorm123:

Anthony Villegas ordering a "Crunchy Double" at McDonald's

“Go to McDonald’s and order the crunchy double off the secret menu,” suggests one of his commenters.

“Hmm,” he considers, “Wonder what this can be. Let’s go try it out.”

Anthony Villegas ordering a "Crunchy Double" at McDonald's

Later, at the drive thru, a voice over the speaker says, “Okay, whenever you’re ready.”

“I’m ready,” he replies, “Can I please get the crunchy double off the secret menu?”

“Okay. Anything else?”

“No. That sound good?”

“Yeah, of course.”

The secret code has been recognized.

Anthony Villegas ordering a "Crunchy Double" at McDonald's

Moments later, he sits curbside with his prize.

“The crunchy double off the secret menu, baby. I wonder what this thing is cause it was $8, man. Are you serious? Uh huh. A McDouble for $8? You’re joking with me, right? What the fudge, yo?”

Anthony Villegas ordering a "Crunchy Double" at McDonald's

“All right. This ain’t no normal McDouble, yo. Those are chicken nuggets, brother. Those are chicken nuggets, yo.”

Anthony Villegas ordering a "Crunchy Double" at McDonald's

“With some barbecue sauce, baby. Yo, this is delicious. I ain’t even taken a bite yet, I’m already saying it’s delicious. This looks delicious.”

Anthony Villegas ordering a "Crunchy Double" at McDonald's

“It was like a chicken sandwich, but then a cheeseburger mixed together dipped in barbecue sauce. This is amazing, yo, this is fire. This is a solid 9 out of 10.”

Of course, this might not be the most economic approach to the build.

I…don’t think I’d be comfortable ordering this out loud.

Some suspect shenanigans.

Others balk at the very idea.

Maybe just risk it all!

Or, if you’re REALLY on a budget:

Great, now I’m hungry.

