Mechanic Shows What Happened When A Car Owner Got A Sketchy Oil Change At Jiffy Lube

A mechanic showed TikTokkers what happened when a driver got their oil changed at a Jiffy Lube location…and it wasn’t pretty…

The video shows a Jeep on a lift at the auto shop and it appears that there’s a significant puddle of oil beneath it.

The mechanic said, “They just had an oil change at Jiffy Lube and they have a huge oil leak coming from the oil filter. For the life of me I don’t know why it’s here. But let’s get this filter down and see what we have.”

He showed viewers the oil filter and said, “Of course, the infamous Service Champ. Was expecting a double O-ring, and it wasn’t a double O-ring on here. Let’s just replace the filter and see if it leaks.”

The mechanic then showed the viewers a different filter and said, “OES for this brand is actually AC Delco. So let’s get this installed and see if she leaks.”

About the Service Champ filter, he said, “Look how thin that is, the lip right there.”

He showed the car after the new filter was installed and told viewers, “I can’t make this up, can I? Problem solved. Okay, for the last time folks: do not take your cars to Jiffy Lube and quick lube places to get your oil changed. They lied to this customer and told her that she needed an oil pan gas that was leaking.”

He added, “Also think about this: will a skilled technician or mechanic even apply for a job at Jiffy Lube? Or a quick lube place? Think about that for a second. These people don’t know what the hell they’re doing. So do not take your car there.”

The man then said, “Now all the other people that’s gonna slide in the comments, shut your mouth. Don’t even put your two cents in the comments because you guys are wrong. And I just proved it to you. Quality filter. No leaks. Quality parts. Job well done. They’re trash, alright? Stick to factory, OE, or OES.”

