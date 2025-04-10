Mom Had A Nightmare Experience When Trying To Fly On United Airlines With A Disabled Son. – ‘I get no apology from them.’

When you have a child with a disability, everything in life can be more difficult.

When this TikToker needed to take a flight with United Airlines, they made things even harder than they needed to be.

This mom needed to take her child on a flight home (the flight to their destination went smoothly) but her child has some severe disabilities and needs medical equipment to live.

She starts off the video by explaining, “The way that you treated my son when we were attempting to fly home from Tampa to Newark was absolutely ridiculous.”

After giving the flight information, she says, “My son is medically complex. He is dependent upon a track and ventilator, he has vision problems, and he has hearing problems, he also has a G-tube.”

Wow, these are obviously some very serious medical conditions.

She quickly explained that she had all the medical documentation needed and that she had worked with United Airlines’s accessibility department to ensure everything was in order. Unfortunately, the flight team did not accept that.

She explains, “Once we got seated, a male flight attendant approached me and stated I needed to take my son off of the ventilator and the portable oxygen concentrator because they need to be secured for takeoff.”

Wow, clearly she can’t remove this life-sustaining equipment.



After she explains that taking her son off of this equipment would kill him, and providing the documentation to the flight attendant, another flight attendant comes over and demands the same thing. Finally, the captain of the plane comes back and he says the same thing!

She says, “He tells me I need to put my son’s ventilator under the seat and disconnect him from it.”

After explaining that this would kill him, the captain said that their seats would have to be moved.

She replies, “Our seats were picked out by their accessibility department. I did not pick out our seats. I’ve been working with them since a couple weeks before our trip was supposed to take place.”

This is insane, what is wrong with this flight crew?



Finally, the captain says that he will get in touch with United Airlines corporate to see what to do.

It is important to note that by this point, the plane is an hour past their scheduled departure time.

She continues to explain what happened, “I get no apology from them, the next thing I know after almost an hour of the plane being taxied and them coming back and harassing us about me not complying for taking my son off of the ventilator he announces that the plane is ready for takeoff.”

Wow, this is beyond unacceptable.

There is even more to the story, with this mom calling corporate after the flight and getting no help from them either.

This is a longer video, but it is definitely worth watching and showing this brave mom some support.

Check it out here:

@missysoto0 @United Airlines Do better and be better! You tried to deny my child the right to fly HOME stating his vent and portable oxygen concentrator are a danger to my son and other passengers?! The captain of flight number UA1349 tried saying my son shouldn’t be allowed to fly because of his special needs. 4 flight crews told me I needed to disconnect his vent and oxygen until we were up in the air & kept saying our seats would be moved because I was unwilling to comply?! I explained multiple times that these pieces of equipment are keeping my son alive and to be told “He’ll be ok until we’re up in the air” is ignorant and unacceptable!!! If you have a loved one with special needs, I do NOT recommend flying United!!! This goes against ADA and corporate is unwilling to do anything to right the situation. An apology was all I wanted!!!#NoahScottStrong #TeamSpicySweetPotato #babiesoftiktok #fyp #medicalmomsoftiktok #medicallycomplex #preemiestrong #warriors #tracheostomy #trach #gtubebaby #gtube #trachbabies #dobetterbebetter #americanswithdisabilitiesact #unitedairlines ♬ original sound – Missy Soto

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about it.

This person says to get a lawyer.

Here is someone who says the flight attendants can’t ask for documentation.

This commenter thinks the situation is insane.

Come on United, do better.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!