Mom Had A Terrifying Experience With Her Child’s Baby Monitor. – ‘Apparently it is super easy to hack them.’

Baby monitors like the one from Owlet can be very helpful to parents with young children.

According to this TikToker, however, you want to avoid models with WiFi connectivity as they are not secure.

She explains what happened to her in this video, “If you’re a mom that uses the Owlet camera, unplug that **** immediately and get a non-WiFi dependant monitor.”

Apparently she had a bad experience. She goes on to explain, “Our monitor was hacked and it explains why our son has been waking up terrified. TERRIFIED. in the middle of the night.”

That must have been a horrible experience.

Apparently, someone was scaring their son through the camera. “This started happening about a month, month and a half ago, and he turns on all the lights and it’s just been so not like him.”

Who would do this type of thing?

She wraps up the video saying, “Apparently it is super easy to hack them and it is a backdoor into your WiFi network.”

I have heard of people’s cameras getting hacked like this, it is a scary thought.

You would think the manufacturers would make security a priority.

