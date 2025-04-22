Mom-To-Be Chose Her Sister As Her Birthing Partner, But Then Her Sister Said Something That Made Her Question Her Choice And Their Relationship

Choosing your birthing partners is wild.

These people are about to be there for you through one of the most vulnerable things a woman can go through.

There are a lot of qualities they need to fulfill: trustworthy, soothing, calm – and confident that they won’t faint at the sight of blood, too.

The woman in this story was set on her sister as one of her birthing partners.

That is, until her sister said something that changed her whole perception of her.

Read on to find out what happened to make this mom-to-be not want her sister at her side any more.

AITA for not wanting my sister as a support person during my birth after she made a point of telling me I was the last to know about her pregnancy? I’m currently almost 33 weeks pregnant, and up until recently, my sister was supposed to be one of my support people during my birth. We’ve always been close (or so I thought), and she was one of the first people to know about my pregnancy. I’ve included her in so much she’s usually the first to know about any major event in my life.

Let’s see what happened to change things between the sisters.

But in the past month, she’s made it clear that I’m the last to know about hers. She recently announced her pregnancy and engagement, and instead of just sharing the news, she went out of her way to let me know that she deliberately told me last. This wasn’t an accident or something I read too much into, she explicitly made a point of it.

Read on to find out how she felt about her sister’s behavior.

I’ll admit, maybe I wouldn’t be as hurt if it weren’t so intentional, but it was. And now, as much as it pains me, I don’t want her at my birth. I also don’t plan on telling her when my baby is born until after everyone else knows. I know this will hurt her she’s been expecting to be there for the birth since the beginning but she’s the kind of person who only seems to understand when she experiences the same treatment she gives to others.

But now she’s having second thoughts.

I’m struggling because I know this will cause drama, but I also feel deeply hurt by how she’s treated me. Am I wrong for feeling this way and wanting to make this decision? AITA?

It’s one thing just telling someone last – after all, someone does always have to be last.

However, making a big deal about it isn’t cool.

Why would the sister want her to know she was last, if not to hurt her?

Let’s see what Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that her sister’s behavior was odd at best.

While another Redditor made her two paths forward quite clear.

And others urged caution, and encouraged her to check her assumptions with some clear communication.

She could be about to make a big mistake.

