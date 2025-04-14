Mom Handled Many Parenting Responsibilities Alone, So Her Husband’s Sudden Complaint About Swim Lessons Felt Like Too Little Too Late

Parenting is a team sport, but not all parents do their fair share of the heavy lifting.

One mom thought she was doing right by her kids for enrolling them in swim lessons.

But when she faces unexpected backlash from her husband for not consulting him first, she calls him out for his own lackluster contributions.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not telling my husband I signed my kids up for swim lessons? My children need swim lessons. We live near an ocean, and my girls are 7 and 10 with little to no swimming skills. I finally have a regular schedule that I can take them to lessons. I will be doing the drop-offs, pick-ups, and paying for the lessons.

But when she shared the news with her husband, she didn’t expect his reaction.

My husband doesn’t get off until later in the evening, and weekend lessons are unavailable. I sent him a screenshot of the schedule and said, “I put the girls in swim class.” We got into an argument about how I don’t consult with him when I’m “putting our children into things without talking to him first.”

But this complaint doesn’t sit right with her.

Mind you, he doesn’t seem to care that I make and take them to doctor’s appointments, scouting trips, and birthday parties. Apparently, that’s “not the point he was making.”

She doesn’t understand why he’s making a big deal out of this.

He agrees they need swim lessons and typically doesn’t care what I do for or with the kids, so this is just weird. I don’t know. AITA?

Dads like this seem to only want to weigh in when it’s convenient for them.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user encourages this mom to look into the matter further.

This dad just got called out.

This commenter offers up another potential way of looking at things.

It’s up to the father to carve out what kind of role he wants to play as a father.

The kids may need a lesson in swimming, but this father needs a lesson in accountability.

If he wants a say in every decision, he might need to start making a few of them himself.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.