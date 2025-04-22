Mother-In-Law Makes A Hurtful Comment About Her Grandchild, So The Child’s Mom Doesn’t Want To Invite The In-Laws To The Kid’s Birthday Party

Not all pregnancies are planned, but many unplanned pregnancies end up being huge blessings.

AITA for deciding not to invite my husband’s family to my kid’s birthday party after they called her a mistake? Me (25F) and my husband (26M) have been together for five years. We had our daughter pretty early on (she’s 4 now) and yeah, she wasn’t planned, but we were happy and I have no regrets at ALL. His family, not so much. They’ve always been kinda cold towards me and honestly, I’ve noticed that they don’t treat our daughter the same as the other grandkids.

Last weekend, we were at his moms house for a late dinner, and she and my FIL were talking about my husband as a teenager. My mother in law than proceeded to joke in front of my daughter saying how he used to be so carefree and go with the flow “before he had to settle down so fast.” Then she added “I bet he wished he had more time before jumping into the dad life with an oopsie baby.” I was mad.

We ended up leaving soon after that since it was getting late anyways, and that night as I tucked my daughter into bed she asked me what an oopsie baby was. I felt heartbroken for her and basically explained that sometimes people have kids by accident, but that doesn’t make her any less special. After I put her to bed I ranted to my husband, saying I don’t want his MIL around our daughter if she’s going to be saying stuff like that. The last thing I want is for my baby girl to be questioning whether or not she’s wanted. I said I don’t want my family in law at her fifth birthday party next month and I won’t be sending them an invite until they apologize for making things awkward.

My husband says I’m overreacting over a small comment and I need to relax and not make this a thing. He argued saying I shouldn’t overreact a comment she made when she was tired. He told me I’m not allowed to uninvite *his* family, especially over this. Am I overreacting? Should I just suck it up and let them come to the party and risk my daughter hearing more harmful things? I’m honestly really upset but I feel like I’m the only person who’s mad so idk what to do. AITA?

