Neighbor’s Kids Had Been Using A Homeowner’s New Swing Set, So They Demanded That The Neighbors Ask Permission First Before Their Kids Can Come Back In

Some neighbors don’t understand the concept of boundaries.

This woman and her family make an effort to maintain their yard.

The neighbors treat her yard as if it’s public property, and that’s really bothering her.

Now her neighbors are offended, and she’s wondering if she overreacted.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to let my neighbor’s kids play in my yard without permission? I live in a quiet suburban neighborhood, and my backyard is a peaceful oasis. It’s where my family and I love to relax and spend quality time. We have a nicely landscaped garden and a swing set for our kids. We’ve put a lot of time and effort into maintaining it.

This woman’s neighbors let their kids play in her yard without permission.

Now, my next-door neighbors have three young children. They are always full of energy. Lately, they’ve been letting their kids play in our backyard without our permission.

She didn’t like that they were not asking for her consent.

They claim that it’s just harmless fun and the kids enjoy our garden. Here’s the thing, I don’t mind sharing our space occasionally, but they’ve been doing this without any notice or asking for our consent.

Her neighbors got offended when she told them to check with her first.

It’s become a frequent occurrence, and it’s starting to disrupt our peace. It’s also damaged some of our plants and decorations. I politely asked my neighbors to check with us before letting their kids play in our yard. They seemed offended and said I was being unreasonable. They argued that it’s a shared space, since our yards are adjacent.

She doesn’t know if she is overreacting.

AITA for wanting my neighbors to ask permission before they let their kids in my yard? I just want to maintain some control over my own space and ensure it’s respected. Or am I overreacting? And should I be more lenient with the neighbor kids?

The neighbor is in the wrong because it is not a shared space. It’s a private backyard.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Short but straightforward.

Here’s a valid point from this user.

This person shares a similar thought.

This user suggests putting up a fence.

Finally, some serious remarks from this person.

It’s a private yard, not a public playground.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.