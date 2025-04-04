New Bronco Owner Finds Out How Much It Costs To Fill Up Her New Car And She’s Not Happy

When you buy a new car, you need to make sure you know how much it is going to cost, not just for the vehicle itself, but also insurance, maintenance, and of course, gas.

This TikToker bought a new Ford Bronco and made a quick but funny video about how much it costs her to fill up the gas tank.

The video starts with her standing at the pump and the caption says, “Just found out how much it costs to fill up my new car.”

She then makes a disgusted face and points at the fuel pump.

You know it is going to be expensive.

Finally, she mouths along to a voice over that says, “Thirty Thousand Dollars.”

Of course, that is quite an exaggeration, but I bet it is quite a bit.

This is why it is so important to learn everything you can about a car before you buy it.

I have to admit, those new Broncos are pretty nice, even if they are expensive to fil up.

Check out the quick video for yourself to see what you think.

Make sure to read what the people in the comments said as well.

This person pays $80 to fill up their Jeep.

Here is someone else who bought a new Bronco.

Even more people weighing in on how much they pay to fill up.

Gas is expensive!

