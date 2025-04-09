New Car Buyers Want To Find One That’s Affordable And Reliable, And This TikToker Is Asking Which One She Should Buy

When it is time to get a new car, you want to make sure that you choose one that will last you a long time.

This TikToker just got the bad news that her current Ford Edge will cost too much to fix, so she is trying to figure out what to buy next.

She made a video with her dilemma, saying, “Just picked my car up from the shop, and it needs $10,000 worth of repairs.”

Ouch, that’s never something you want to hear. She says she loves the vehicle, but the newer model Edges has some issues, so she wants to try something else. She goes on in the video to say, “So, I’m looking for a new car. My dad recommends CRV, Rav-4, Toyota Venta. All great cars, not my personal style or my favorite.”

You need to find a car you are going to love, especially if you plan on keeping it for years to come.

She goes on to ask people for help, “So, I’m looking for other recommendations of RELIABLE cars that you guys love because I don’t really know what to do. This car isn’t really fixable, I have 170,000 miles on it. It’s not worth putting the money into otherwise I absolutely would in a heart beat.”

I also have an Edge and am very happy with it.



She wraps up the video by saying, “So, if you have any recommendations of anything similar, please please let me know.”

My wife drives a new Blazer and she loves it.

Check out the full video to see exactly what she says.

You can watch the video here:

Plenty of people in the comments have recommendations, check it out.

This person says the RAV4 is very reliable.

This commenter agrees with her dad.

Here is a mechanic making a recommendation.

I hope she finds a great new vehicle.

