Her Meddling Mother-In-Law Keeps Feeding Her Newborn Weird Foods, And She Wants It To Stop Immediately

WIBTA if I told my fiancé and my MIL I will no longer buy groceries for my baby. So backstory before I get into it, I ( 23 F ) gave birth to my son last summer. My MIL was VERY involved in my pregnancy which I was very thankful for.

When I gave birth, that support turned into possessive behavior. I could list off scenarios but this post would be a book lol.

I have addressed this several times with my fiancé (24 M). He will tell me he will talk with his mom but nothing seems to change. My relationship was GREAT with my MIL up until she kinda started to play mommy with my son.

I’ve set boundaries and somehow they apply to everyone but her. Again it’s an ongoing battle and my fiancé isn’t supportive or just brushes it off. So currently my baby is starting solids and I will prep food and buy snacks that I know he likes but my MIL will buy whatever snacks she has and will feed him that.

My MIL IS NOT my babysitter. We have a family member watching him at my MIL’s house. She will buy groceries for my son and has introduced foods etc. I am at a point where I don’t want to buy him groceries as the food I pack is just left untouched or it starts to go bad in my fridge. ( I do have farm animals that eat said food).

I have told my babysitter to feed what I pack but then she tells me she was told there was food for him my MIL bought. I also want to start taking my son to my mom’s, as I know my MIL won’t have any control over him but the commute is 30 minutes one way and I would have to wake him up at 5 am. I’m not sure what to do.

