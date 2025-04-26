New Mother Refuses To Let Her Baby Visit Her Young Cousins, But Her Partner Is Upset His Grandmother Might Miss Out On A Final Family Photo

Drawing the line isn’t always easy, especially when family is involved.

Imagine having a newborn during flu season and being asked to bring her around seven young kids just for a photo.

Would you agree for your partner’s sake?

Or would you stand firm and put your baby’s health first?

In the following story, one new mom finds herself facing this very decision.

Here’s what she did.

AITAH that I won’t allow my baby to go see her 7 cousins? My baby girl is 2 months old, and my boyfriend asked me if it would be okay to go to his grandmother’s home next week to see all 7 of her cousins. His grandma would like to get a picture of all of them together. I don’t feel comfortable with that because they’re all under the age of 10, and kids are germ factories! It’s also flu season. There are so many people who are sick right now, and I really don’t want to take that chance.

She understands why he wants to do it, but still thinks it’s a bad idea.

So I told him no. He said he really wants to do it for his grandma because he doesn’t think she has a lot of time left, but I told him that my baby’s health is more important than a picture. He told me he would make sure that no one is sick, but I still feel uncomfortable with it. Kids love to touch all over babies, and there’s going to be a whole whopping 7 of them. He said he understands, but he seems upset about it. AITA?

Well, no one can knock the mother for feeling like this.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about her decision.

As the mother, she has the right to say where the baby can go.

However, it’s his baby too, so maybe she should be a little more understanding.

