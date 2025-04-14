Niece Visits Her Uncle During Her Summer Vacation, But A Teacher Thinks She’s Skipping School And Abducts Her To Make Her Go Back To School

Imagine being on vacation visiting your uncle when suddenly a stranger appears and forces you to come with them.

It sounds really scary, and it’s exactly what happened in this story.

Thankfully, the situation was a misunderstanding, but it was a misunderstanding that cost the stranger his career.

Let’s read the whole story.

How an entitled principle abducted my niece since he thought she was skipping class First a little explanation, here in Germany we have Bundesländer (kinda like the states in the us, but way less independent). Since the school system is up to the BL they often started their summer vacations at different times. (the biggest reason being chaos in the highway system if everybody would want to drive to summer vacation on the same day). Also this is not a recent story but quite a few years ago.

His family came to visit.

My niece is from bavaria, i am from baden wuerttemgberg. Her summer vacation started a whole week earlier the ours, and she came for a visit with my brother and her siblings. It was like in the morning and we decided to take doggo for walk and go to the bakery on the other side of the street of a big school complex. I went in, she stayed outside with doggo, Í came back out and she was gone.

Here are the key players in this story.

Let us introduce our protagonists. PP :principle player Me : take a guess N : niece. I decided to call her on the cellphone, and this was the talk. N : thank god you are calling…..

He realized what was going on.

PP (Screaming in the background) : how dare you take a phonecall while I am talking to you, you are in enough trouble for skipping class…. As I later found out he ripped the phone out of her hand, and must have hung up. I realized what must have happened, and went into the school to clear up this misunderstanding, and go right away to the principles office hoping she would either be there or soon be brought by a teacher. Outside I already hear him screaming at her

He knew he had to clear up this situation.

PP : stop giving me a fake name and stop lying, you won´t get out of here until i have the truth, and I promise you this will be mentioned in your school certificate. (we have grades for general behaviour here, and teachers can also write a comment in there. It is something employers care about if you look for an apprenticeship for example). I did not bother knocking and went right in. PP : who are you and how dare you just come in here without knocking Me : I am this girls uncle, what the hell do you think you are doing here ? She does not go to your school !!!

He called the cops.

PP : Ah I guess you where the one on the phone, nice try, but you will not help her trick her way out of this. I will get to the bottom of this, and I will only release her to her parents. Now get out of my office or I will call the police and have you arrested for trespassing in a school (school are protected places, so you get in way more trouble here for trespassing then usual) Me : I will stay right here to protect my niece from your craziness, and calling the cops sounds like a really good idea, after all you have abducted my niece. So I did the call and just told the police that my niece got abducted and to come to the principles office asap.

PP didn’t think it was a real phone call.

PP : do you really expect me to believe your fake phonecall ? her un till the police is here The he started to shout at my niece again ,who was in tears by now. ME : STOP FREAKING SHOUTING AT MY NIECE, you will not address her till the police is here, or I WILL shut you up. PP :that is it, i am calling the police now, to have you arrested and finally find out her real name.

Now he knows the phone call wasn’t fake.

So he called the police, only to find out I actually did call the police. Suddenly he was not so sure anymore, and you could tell the cogs in his head where finally start to turn. About 5 minutes later the police finally arrived, and they asked us separately. Here is roughly what my niece told the cops.

Here’s what happened…

She was waiting outside the bakery, when PP came unto her like ab at from hell. He screamed at her that he is really fed up with people skipping school the last week before vacation starts, and will make an example pout of her.

Before she could get a word in edgewise, he grabbed her by the arm really hard (hard enough she got a bad bruise for over a week), and that is what started to get him into real trouble. The cops also took her data, and confirmed she is from Bavaria. They then asked us if we want to press charges and I just said throw the book at him. PP heard the police sayíng press charges and suddenly realized he was in real deep trouble, so he came over.

PP tried to squirm his way out of this.

PP : hey this is just a misunderstanding, you have to understand I have to be strict with people skipping school. Me : if by being strict you mean assaulting a 12 year old´so badly she has a handprint from you on her arm that will create a huge ruise, abducting her from my care, and wrongfully imprison her in your office while screaming at her and scaring the beejezus out of her, then no I DO NOT HAVE TO UNDERSTAND THAT !!! PP : please you are completely blowing this out of proportion, I could get suspended without pay over this,and even lose my job. Me : GOOD, anyody who treats a scared 12 year old girl like that should never again get to work with kids.

Here’s how it all played out for PP…

In the end he really did lose his job, and I am very glad he did. During the investigation it turned out he was a sorry excuse for a teacher, who belittled kids, who always took the teachers side no mater how wrong they where and even had slapped kids on several occasions. He went to court for assault and attempted abducting plus wrongful imprisonment, plus a few more bodily harms against students. He lost job and pension, got 2 years on probation and 500 hours community service with the stipulation it could be nothing that involved kids. He was also forbidden to ever work with kids again.

What a wild start to a vacation!

That must have been so traumatizing for the niece.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person found the story funny.

It seriously would be traumatic.

Pressing charges was the right thing to do.

It was definitely child abuse.

That poor girl!

She must have been so scared.

