Teen Is Upset After His Dad Spends His Savings On A Tablet He Never Wanted

I think most parents have their kids’ best interests in mind, wouldn’t you?

I sure hope so!

But while that is usually probably the case, it would be nice if some of them spent a little more time LISTENING to their kids.

Just ask the teenager who wrote today’s story!

Check out what he had to say about why he’s frustrated with something that his dad did for him.

AITA for being ungrateful? “I am 15 and I live in Iraq. My whole life I bought electronics for myself, like my phone and Playstation. I don’t get an allowance I saved up from birthday money and in 2020 my dad used my $300 I had saved up to buy a PS4 for me and my sister without my permission. But I didn’t mind since I wanted to buy one anyway and I was only 9 then in 2023 I bought myself a $200 phone I am using to type this right now. My family is not broke by any means my parents both have decent jobs and we are in a good and respectful neighborhood Since 2022 I saved up $500 and my dad lost his job so he took my money and told me he will give it back. Fast forward to April 2026: He said if I get good grades he will buy me a PC I always wanted. Then in August I get good grades and he calls me and asked if I wanted a tablet of a laptop.

Huh?

I am confused and say didn’t we say a PC? He says that he can’t do a PC and I understand perfectly and then he says it’s gonna be your money so I’m weirded out. I tell him don’t buy anything without my permission since it’s my money and I want something with the features I want, but I wanted a laptop anyway, so I said okay. Then two weeks later he comes back home (he works in a different city and comes back every 2 weeks for 2 days) and I tell him that I decided I want a laptop and he doesn’t even look at me while I am in front of him and he just keeps staring at his phone even though I am 20 cm away from him. So I wait 10 seconds and he doesn’t respond and I go away. Then I think about it and I realized that I actually want a $500 tablet called Xiaomi pad 7 pro.

What was this…?

Two weeks later he comes back and he is holding a tablet I didn’t even ask for he bought for $400 and he paid extra for a paper-like screen I don’t like and it’s also from a brand I don’t like called Honor and it has specs two times worse than the Xiaomi and he says it was a gift so I wasn’t happy. Then in 2 weeks he comes back and I tell him that I wanna use my money for something and he says what money, I said the money I saved up.

Wow…

He said didn’t we spend all that on the tablet? I don’t reply and I go to my room because I am upset since he just used my money to buy something I don’t want. And then he calls me ungrateful while he leaves to go back to work So here I am with something I don’t want and with all my money lost.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said he’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

And this person weighed in.

This is pretty frustrating, don’t you think?

I sure do!

It sounds like his dad has a serious problem with listening to other people…