A College Student Is Annoyed Because Her New Roommate Never Leaves Their Room And Will Barely Speak To Her

I don’t know a whole lot, but I know this much…

Living with someone who never, EVER leaves really sucks!

You feel like a prisoner in your own home and there’s no escape!

Who wants to live like that?!?!

Check out what this college student had to say about why she’s not exactly thrilled with her roommate.

Never Leaves! “My roommate literally never leaves the room! I am a first year in college, I haven’t had a roommate until like a few weeks ago when she switched in after problems with her old roommate. I asked around a bit, generally the story was that her ex roommate brought a boyfriend over constantly and he was just always hanging around. To me, that’s a valid reason to get out of there. Though it ticked me off, college policy is that there is no switching rooms. You sort it out between yourselves or our house manager.

Ugh!

So it annoyed me to lose my single room, and the rude roommate gets a new single with the boyfriend, but that is neither here nor there. A few days after she moved in, I start to hear more. These girls are international students. Here, most people stick to those from their own country. So I start talking to the people from her country, they allllll know what’s up. Half say it wasn’t my new roommate’s fault. The boyfriend was a problem. The other half? They say it was entirely her fault. The old roommate apparently accused her of theft and generally messing with her stuff.

This doesn’t sound good…

Complaints that she doesn’t clean up after herself, smells bad, and generally never leaves the room. I’ve found most of that to be true. There’s now a lingering odor in the room since she moved in. She never leaves. Now I don’t know about theft yet, but for the most part, the horror stories have been true. I didn’t know ANY of this before she moved in. My house manager just said she was “a quiet, studious, academically focused girl”. He got the quiet part right. She never speaks. She hasn’t said more than 5 words to me in weeks.

Ugh!

She never leaves the room. I see her go to class like twice a week for an hour each time and then return and get right back into bed. I’ve never seen her study. I think she just skips half her classes because she is always in the dorm. She HAS to be failing. There’s no other explanation. I don’t necessarily want to say, “hey, can you get the hell out of the room for more than three hours per week?” I don’t think she has a single friend. And when I tell people this, all the bleeding hearts tell me to take her out somewhere. I don’t want to be friends with her! And it also defeats the whole point of getting the room to myself if I’m the one taking her out. I don’t even think she would agree if I asked. She seems to only want to sit in bed, sleep, and doom scroll on her phone.

Can you blame her…?

It sounds awful, but I just want her to drop out. Why come all the way across the world to go to school if you aren’t even going to try? And it’s not like this is some backwater school, it’s T35! Not that that means a TON or makes us better than anyone else else, but it’s not light work to get in. It’s not easy course load. We have some of the strictest grading in the country, known for the opposite of grade inflation. There’s no way she can be doing good like this it’s such a waste of time. I would usually conclude she may be depressed and refer her to our services for that, but according to people I speak to, this is not unusual behavior for our international students. Apparently the majority of them stay in the dorms, sleep all day, and rarely work or attend class.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This reader shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

And another individual asked a good question.

Get out there and live a little!

You’re in college!

Well, this sure doesn’t sound good…

She got screwed over when this new roommate moved into her room!