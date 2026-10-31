He Was Passed Over For A Promotion For Helping Too Many People With Their Work, So He Stopped Being Helpful

Imagine working at a company where you have your specific job, and other people have their specific jobs. Would you do your job and only your job, or would you be willing to help your coworkers out?

In this story, one employee was in this situation and happily helped out his coworkers and even his bosses. But then he didn’t get a promotion and was told to stop being a hero by helping everyone.

He took that advice to heart and decided to focus on his job.

Keep reading to see how that worked out for the company.

My new catch phrase is “Not my Job.” So I got turned down for a promotion recently. I was told that I get distracted too easily and don’t focus on my job. I got told that I need to stop trying to run in to be a hero if I ever want to be considered for a promotion. I was told that I need to work as directed.

Here’s some context about OP’s job.

So for context I have been doing my bosses work for him. When things at work get backed up I will jump in to get things back in order quickly. My job has fairly specific jobs where we aren’t supposed to change positions and we are to work as directed. I have gone to help out those outside of my job repeatedly since being hired.

He decided to stop being so helpful.

My direct supervisor and manager loves it when I go to help out. Well that all stopped now. I even had the big boss try to tell me to help out a section that’s outside my job description. My new catch phrase is “Not my Job”.

He is part of a union.

I had the bosses tell me that I am to do as instructed. I instead go to the union and get paid and extra to work in a different section. This has been the new trend for the past couple months. And today it all hit a head.

They are really short-staffed.

They have only 1 person in receiving for a 4 man crew. I work outbound. They cannot force me to work receiving based on the contract. Now the bosses are working in there and grievance is being filed. The bosses have stopped working and receiving is completely backed up.

OP is standing firm.

I just had my manager come and beg me to help. I told him “not my job. I need to remain focused on my job and not try to be a hero”. Work has ground to a halt and the steward is demanding triple rate for anyone moved to receiving since management decided to work. Let’s see how this goes.

All they had to do was give OP a promotion, and this never would’ve happened!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks they said the opposite of what they meant.

Another person sums up the story.

This person thinks “distracted” is an odd word to use to describe OP’s work ethic.

Another person explains why they told OP he was “distracted.”

If you tell someone to focus on their work, don’t be surprised when they take you up on it.

OP probably has a much easier workday just doing his work and not helping anyone else.

Being too good at your job can really backfire.

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