Man Sees Another Customer’s Van Parked On The Road In The Bus Lane, So He Takes His Time Ordering Sandwiches

If you drive somewhere that has a convenient parking lot with plenty of parking spots, would you park in the parking lot or park on the street where you’re literally in the way of other traffic?

The answer may seem obvious, but in this story, one construction worker was in this situation and chose to park on the street in the bus lane.

That really bothered another customer who was in line in front of him at a sandwich shop, so the customer decided to get a little petty revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

Builders who have yet to learn the definition of irony. I popped into my local sandwich shop, there is a guy in a high vis vest getting his order. As I reach the bread selection, he greets his friend (also in high vis) who walks in the door. Very quickly he jokes about having his “park anywhere lights on”. True enough the big white van is parked directly outside of the shop on the road and in the bus lane.

He could’ve easily parked somewhere else.

The road is pretty narrow which is why there are many parking spots and a car park. But this guy has still parked on the road in the way. They exchange some colourful language between them, complaining mostly about work as I make my order. I’ve ordered the kids meals by this point and the guy now behind me is agitated, he makes some comment about getting back to work.

OP doesn’t let the guys bother him.

I ignore him. He gets a bit too close leaning on the divider next to me. So I slow down, suddenly considering all of my options. I act forgetful I pull out the scrap of appear I had in my pocket. The guy behind me groans, “oh great he’s got a list .” The woman behind the counter doesn’t hear or doesn’t care.

OP was not in a hurry.

I take my time, buy a few extra things, make sure to get them toasted. The woman obliviously plays along, gives me all my options, to combine for a meal deal, did I want an extra cookie? I consider them all and get my order. The builder behind me is clearly agitated.

He doesn’t even care if the workers realize why he took his time.

I get my food and go, it feels like a bit of a win. I’ve wasted his time and gotten in his way. I doubt he realised why he lost his lunch break or that he was being selfish, in what turned out to be a nearly empty street. But I felt better for it.

I was kind of hoping the selfish guy would get a parking ticket or have his van hit by a bus or something.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person hoped for more extreme consequences.

Another person was also hoping for a different ending.

This person likes how the story played out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about customer who won’t take no for an answer when it comes to outdated price-matching policies.

Another person thinks this is the best kind of petty revenge.

I guess, if the revenge had been any more extreme, it wouldn’t really have been petty anymore.

I bet the sandwich tasted even better with a side of petty.

Forcing someone who is in a hurry to slow down is some pretty good revenge.

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